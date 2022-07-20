Kenya Police FC bag four top footballers





Money bags Kenya Police FC continue to flex their muscles in the transfer market ahead of the 2022/2023 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League season after signing four top players from rivals clubs.

This happens as both the FKF Transition committee and FKF Management Committee set August 27 as the date of the competition’s kick-off.

Police unveiled the quartet of talisman David Odhiambo from Kakamega Homeboy the ever green Patilah Omoto Kariobangi Sharks and former Kenya Commercial Bank duo of Barack Badi (right back) and winger Reagan Otieno.

The security officers are beefing up their squad with top players as they prepare for their second season in the top-flight.

Infact it is Kenya Police and defending champions Tusker who have already started their pre-season training even though it remains to be seen if a Fifa suspension meted out on Kenya will be lifted so as to allow Tusker compete in the Caf Africa Champions League.

Odhiambo was among players who engineered Homeboyz second placed finish in the league last season with 12 goals to his name, four shy of golden boot winner Derrick Otanga of KCB.

Homeboyz were joint top with champions Tusker on 63 points but were disadvantaged with an inferior goal difference.

“A big thank you to all Kakamega Homeboyz family, the chairman, technical bench, players and fans for the good times we had together, as we open another chapter of life in this industry, I pray for your continued support all through the journey and also to wish the club all the very best in the coming season,” wrote Odhiambo in his Facebook page.

Omoto has been a household name for Kariobangi Sharks while Badi and Otieno were regular in the bankers line up last season.

All the players were out of contract with their former clubs.

Kenya Police Chief Executive Chris M’mbwanga in a previous interview with Nairobi News said best players from rivals clubs were keen on joining his team after being promised full-time jobs as police officers.

The club is one of the few that is financially stable in Kenya.