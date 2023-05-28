Kenya Power announces blackout in Nairobi CBD and environs

A Kenya Power Company technician repairs a faulty line at Pembe ya Ndovu area along Moi Avenue in Mombasa. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT

A Kenya Power Company technician repairs a faulty line at Pembe ya Ndovu area along Moi Avenue in Mombasa. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT





The Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) has announced that a section of Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) and its environs will experience power cuts on May 28, 2023.

In a statement, KPLC explained the power surge was necessary so as to provide its engineers with ample time to provide for maintaincance.

The affected areas include Park Road and Grogan areas alongside Forest Road, Farmers Industries, Pangani Palace, Agoi Road, Mathare Mental Hospital, Muthaiga Courts, Vuli Lane, Cap Parklands, Paramount Plaza, Arrow Inv, Accra Road, Ministry of Housing, Kenya Institute of Education (KIE), Desai Road and Goan Institute.

Other areas are Pangani Police Station, Guru Nanak Hospital, Kihiu Kiarie Road, Northview Road, Major Murithi Street, Ushirika Estate, Ngara Post Office, Ministry of Housing, Murang’a Road, Ismailia Flats, Quarry Road, Mogira Road, Nairobi Technical Training Park Road, Mosque and adjacent buildings.

Residents of Mushembi Road, Kolobot Drive, Stima Plaza, Bank of Baroda, Taarifa Apartments, Mitumi Business Park, Parklands Plaza, Chiromo Lane, National Hospital, Westlands Road, Villa Rosa, Elite Homes and Simba Cooperation will also be affected.

Other areas scheduled to experience black outs are Woodvale Grove, 2nd, 5th and 6th Parklands Avenue, Havel Properties, Jawabu Road, City Park Estate, Kerry Estate, Caltex Plaza, Mobile Plaza, Muthaiga Road, Valley View Park, Aga Khan Hospital, Highridge Shops, Laxmanbhai Constructions, Emkay builders, Oshwal School, Mwinzi Road, Corner Plaza, Muthithi Road and adjacent customers.

The area of Lower Kabete will also be affected with the blackout.

The specific areas include those of; Norfolk Hotel, University of Nairobi School of Engineering, Kenya National Theatre, University of Nairobi Main Campus, Longonot Place, Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC), Ngara Road and Rainbow Plaza.

KPLC said the blackout would last for eight hours.

Also read: Ex-Nyeri Town lawmaker Ngunjiri Wambugu ditches Uhuru for Gachagua

Fake dealer found with Sh6 million worth of scrap metal from KPLC