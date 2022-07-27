Kenya Power explain ‘blackout’ during presidential debate

A Kenya Power Company technician repairs a faulty line at Pembe ya Ndovu area along Moi Avenue in Mombasa. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT

Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) has attributed a power failure experienced in most parts of the country on Tuesday night to a ‘system hitch’

The said hitch which resulted in several households losing power supply lasted about an hour and a half.

The power cut coincided with Deputy President William Ruto’s address to the nation during the presidential debate.

The debate, which was snubbed by opposition leader Raila Odinga, was aired across all television and radio stations in the country.

Specifically, the power distributor says the outage was caused by a system disturbance along the Kisumu – Muhoroni high voltage transmission power line that tripped several circuits and affected power generation from Muhoroni Gas Turbine station and Turkwell Huydropower Station.

“Our system engineers immediately commenced restoration works and normalized power to all areas,” the statement reads in part.

The power failure commonly referred to as a ‘blackout’ affected areas in Western Kenya, Central Rift Valley, North Rift, South Nyanza, and Nairobi North.