Kenya Sevens team beg for funds after going for months without pay
Kenya Rugby team Sevens popularly known as Shujaa have extended a begging bowl to Kenyans to help them raise funds to enable them honour the Dubai Sevens and Cape Town Sevens legs of the World Rugby Sevens series.
Apparently, the team has gone for three months now without pay.
The team is meant to compete in the Dubai Sevens due for December 2 to 3 where they will face Australia, South Africa and Great Britain in Pool “A”.
But their participation in the tournament appears to be in doubt after the team shared an M-changa number across all social media platforms seeking to raise funds to facilitate their expenses.
“Our beloved Kenya 7s are in need of your financial support to train and represent Kenya in Dubai and Cape Town. They’ve been without income for months,” read the viral poster.
The team added that there are three ways willing Kenyans can help.
“Contribute to the fundraiser. Share the poster widely. Reach out to Cabinet Sports for Sports Ababu Namwamba and let him know!”
Mid this year, the team similarly reached to Kenyans to help them raise funds.
The government, through the Ministry of Sports Culture and Heritage, responded by saying it was unable to cater for national teams as they head to compete in international games.
“The State Department for Sports which has been facilitating various sports federations for international events is not in a position to do so. This is because the sports department has exhausted it’s funding allocations for this financial year,” Joel Atuti, the director for sports said at the time.
He further said federations expecting funding would not get any due to budget constraints.
“At the moment federations are requested to seek sponsorship from other organizations,” Atuti said.
