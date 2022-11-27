Kenya Sevens team beg for funds after going for months without pay

Kenya Rugby team Sevens popularly known as Shujaa have extended a begging bowl to Kenyans to help them raise funds to enable them honour the Dubai Sevens and Cape Town Sevens legs of the World Rugby Sevens series.

Apparently, the team has gone for three months now without pay.

The team is meant to compete in the Dubai Sevens due for December 2 to 3 where they will face Australia, South Africa and Great Britain in Pool “A”.

But their participation in the tournament appears to be in doubt after the team shared an M-changa number across all social media platforms seeking to raise funds to facilitate their expenses.

