Kenya tops global rankings on social media usage for work





Kenya has been ranked the first country worldwide to use social media for work-related activities according to social media management platform, Hootsuite.

According to their current statistics, Kenya has approximately 41.5 per cent social media presence that links to work-related content and research, which is higher than all the other listed countries worldwide including South Africa, Nigeria, Italy, Spain, Australia, Canada and Japan.

Global Web Index, GWI’s latest numbers show that almost one in four internet users aged between 16 and 64 now uses social media for work-related activities. However, this figure is considerably higher across many developing economies.

At the top of the scale, more than four in 10 working-age internet users in Kenya (41.5 per cent) say that they use social media for work-related research.

Filipinos and South Africans are also considerably more likely to use social media for work than the global average, with more than one-third of internet users aged 16 to 64 in both countries saying that social media plays a role in their professional activities.

According to Global Digital Insights, there were 23.35 million internet users in Kenya in January 2022. In addition, Kenya’s internet penetration rate stood at 42.0 per cent of the total population at the start of 2022.

The number of social media users in Kenya at the start of 2022 was equivalent to 21.1 per cent of the total population, whereas Kepios analysis indicates that internet users in Kenya increased by 1.6 million (+7.4 per cent) between 2021 and 2022.

Globally, Facebook remains the most used social media platform. According to data published in Meta’s Q3 2021 investor earnings announcement, Facebook is still the world’s most used social media platform, with roughly 2.93 billion users worldwide as of June 2022. YouTube comes second, followed by WhatsApp and Instagram in that order.