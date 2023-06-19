Kenya Union of Journalists blasts Moses Kuria over media remarks

Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria at the Strathmore University during the 10th Annual SME Conference on November 17, 2022 PHOTO | DIANA NGILA

Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria at the Strathmore University during the 10th Annual SME Conference on November 17, 2022 PHOTO | DIANA NGILA





Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ) has hit out at Trade and Industrialization Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria following his remarks in which he described the Nation Media Group (NMG) in unprintable words.

In a 238 words statement signed by KUJ secretary Eric Oduor, the body asked Mr Kuria to sober up as he was fast ‘becoming a national shame’.

“It has come to our attention utterances attributed to Trade and Industrialisation Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria, a man who is now becoming symbol of national shame. We would wish to remind Mr Kuria that he is now a Cabinet Secretary whose actions and utterances should promote positive image of Kenya as a nation,” the statement read in part.

Mr Oduor said the Cabinet Secretary’s reaction to a report by the Nation Media Group questioning the use of billions of tax payers money was telling.

He said reports that public monies might now have been spent as required was not only an embarrassment to Kenyans, but a confirmation that ‘his stomach is full and can belch and eventually vomit on the shoes of hungry Kenyans with impunity’.

According to Mr Oduor, Kenyans had hope that President Dr William Ruto would save Kenyans from corruption

He also asked Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to not only concentrate on the fight against consumption of alcohol in the country but also ensure that he cast the net wider to deal with leaders who are not in control of their faculties.

“I can assure Mr Kuria that the media will outlive his political career and will be waiting with glee to write his political obituary,” the statement further read.

Over the weekend, Mr Kuria, accused NMG of being opposed to President Dr Ruto’s development agenda.

He further went ahead and ordered all government agencies to stop making advertisements with the media house.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Comedian JB Masanduku fighting depression