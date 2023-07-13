Kenyan actor Edi Gathegi joins Hollywood’s Superman franchise





Kenyan-American actor Edi Gathegi is now part of the DC Comics after being invited to join the Superman franchise in the upcoming Superman: Legacy movie installation.

Gathegi will play the role of Mr Terrific, a character that easily picks up and retains complex skills and abilities that others spend their entire lives perfecting.

“Beyond grateful a master storyteller has invited me to contribute to this iconic property and this artistic conversation. Humbled to join the DC family. Thank you, James Gunn, Peter Safran & Chantal Nong. Up up and away. Years been an emotional rollercoaster. All glory to the most high. Love you ma,” Gathegi said while reacting to the news.

Also read: Shakilla clears the air on her intimate video with Bongo singer Lava Lava

This movie will be one of the first productions by James Gunn and Peter Safran since they joined the DC Studios. The movie will be released on July 11, 2025 and will focus on Clark Kent’s (Superman) younger years as a reporter at the Daily Planet and becoming a superhero in Metropolis.

Gathegi is one of the first characters to be able to make the shift from Marvel Studios to DC Comics. At Marvel, he played the role of Darwin in the X Men: First Class installation.

In the movie, his character was killed after he was fed plasma energy, eventually shafting him out of the franchise.

Also read: Crazy Kennar breaks silence following claims of comedy group finally splitting

Gathegi is one of Kenya’s most accomplished Hollywood actors in addition to Lupita Nyongo. He reside in America but has a close bond with his family that lives in Nairobi.

His most notable TV roles include the acclaimed crime thriller The Blacklist, which led to his main role in the spin-off Blacklist: Redemption as well as his main character role in another crime thriller Startup.

Additionally, he also appeared on Into the Badlands, Start Up, Gone Baby Gone and voiced over the video game, Call of Duty: Black Ops.

When asked about his experience as a Kenyan American actor in Hollywood, Gathegi said the industry values hard work regardless of one’s background. He also believes that success in the industry is a combination of hard work, luck, chance and fate.

Also read: Wapi arusi? Akothee changes plans for second wedding with Denis Schweizer