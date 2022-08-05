Kenyan artistes release Omanyala song

Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala (right) crosses the finish line in first place ahead of South Africa's Akani Simbine (centre) during the men's 100m final of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on August 3, 2022. PHOTO | AFP

Kenyans artistes Savara of Sauti Sol, Khaligraph Jones, Maandy and Trio Mio have released a new song celebrating Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala.

The song titled Omanyala was released on Thursday, just a few hours after the Kenyan sprinter won gold in the men’s 100m race at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

The song begins with an audio extract from a stadium playing the words, “On your marks, get set, go….”

Sauti Sol’s Savara then hit the stage with the chorus mixed in both Kiswahili and sheng; “Go go go Omanyala, tuko teke kama Omanyala (we are moving as fast as Omanyala), tunakimbiza kama Omanyala (we are chasing our goals as fast as Omanyala).”

Khalighraph then spits on the mic with rap lyrics in praise of Omanyala’s dedication and his accomplishments.

Trio Mio rounds up the track by wading through tales of Omanyala’s fast-rising career as well as the quest to reach financial stability.

Omanyala finished won the race in a time of 10:02 seconds followed by Akani Simbine of South Africa who timed 10:07. The 26-year-old says that he is now eying the Olympics and world titles.

“Winning the Africa and Commonwealth titles in addition to setting a new Africa Record in less than one year makes that dream for the world and Olympic title possible and a reality,” said Omanyala after finishing the race.