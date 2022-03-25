Kenyan blogger apology for abusing Mama Ngina





A blogger has apologized for insulting Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

Ombori Monari who is based in the USA made the public apology days after hurling unprintable words at President Uhuru Kenyatta’s mother.

Via a video on social media, Choy explained his remarks were triggered by his love for Deputy President William Ruto.

“Politics is bad. I am sorry for the remarks I made a few days ago. I did not mean it.”

The blogger, known for his hard-hitting statements and at times abusive language, had caused an online stir after attacking and insulting the First family.

His statements brought mixed reactions with Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) calling on him to respect leaders and their families.

Three women politicians in Nairobi namely governor Ann Kananu, Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rachel Shebesh, and Women Representative Esther Passaris also staged protests within the capital’s Central Business District (CBD) in relation to the remarks.

Monari, who has announced his intent to join elective politics, is among the Kenyans who welcomed Ruto during his recent tour of Washinhton DC.