Kenyan celebs falling over themselves to buy tattered Balenciaga shoes

Comedian Eric Omondi shows off his Balenciaga shoes which he says he bought for Sh214,785. PHOTO | COURTESY

The ‘destroyed’ Balenciaga shoes has now become a must-have item for some Kenyan celebrities, with radio talk show host Maina Kageni and comedian Eric Omondi being the latest proud owners of the pricey footwear.

Maina has disclosed that he purchased two pairs at Sh213,000, while Omondi says he got a pair for himself for Sh214,785.

Omondi has since taken photo shots with the shoe dubbed the ‘distressed version.’

A post shared by Eric Omondi (@ericomondi)

But the shoes doesn’t appeal to all celebs here. Maina’s co-host Mwalimu King’ang’i has gone as a far as dismissing the radio’s personality’s ‘new-old’ as a ‘waste’ of money.

“I have heard there are shoes being sold by Balenciaga, wamezitoa kwa dustbin. Kwani people do not remove seeds from the bang they smoke? Ni nini hawatatuonyesha? If shoes get torn just throw them away,” King’ang’i advised.

According to the Balenciaga, only 100 pairs of “extra destroyed” sneakers will be available for Sh214,785 a pair.

The luxury fashion house describes the sneaker as a “retooled classic design,” which is finished with “distressed canvas and rough edges, affecting a pre-worn look.”

Additionally, the Paris-based brand said that the campaign photos show the shoes “extremely worn, marked up, and dirtied.”

It said the still-life portraits “suggest that Paris Sneaker are meant to be worn for a lifetime.”

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) are however hearing none of this promotion campaign.

@ItsMainaKageni really!really!!!ati how much is the shoe??? where is the fashion in that shoe??? tembea mguu tupu tujue ni viatu hupendi kuliko kuvaa v — Kamaa kamson (@KamaaKamson) May 12, 2022

Are they coming with insurance or what? — Briankkorir (@Brian88095492) May 12, 2022

At 143k, I can’t and will not buy such bad shoes — Wesley Mzee (@vidicwesly) May 12, 2022