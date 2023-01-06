Kenyan celebs mourn LGBTQ+ activist Edwin Chiloba found murdered in a metal box





Three days ago, the body of an unidentified man dressed in feminine clothing was found in a metal box dumped along a road in Uasin Gishu County.

The murdered man was later identified as Kenyan high fashion designer and Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer plus (LGBTQ+) activist Edwin Chiloba.

He was widely known in Eldoret and was the toast of fashion designers among Kenyan celebrities.

Following the revelation of his sudden death, a host of celebrities paid tribute to the fashion influencer as some called for justice following his killing.

Below are some sample tributes seen by Nairobi News on January 6, 2023:

“I’m so sorry. My heart weeps for you. May your killers never know peace. Rest in peace Edwin Chiloba. 2023 wtf!!!??? #justiceforedwinchiloba,” posted Kate Actress.

“This is heartbreaking,” added Savara Mudigi, one-fourth of the boy band Sauti Sol.

“Omg (sad face). Rest in peace,” said I am Jay Honest.

“My heart is so f**king broken,” cried Noti Flow.

“God that hurts,” said Anitah Raey.

“I can’t believe it!! Why Edwin? He’d never hurt anyone! Always showing love and moving with love any chance he got. The world has lost the sweetest soul. I’ve lost a friend. My love, Edwin Chiloba, my heart bleeds for you. So many questions. To imagine the pain, darkness and torture that you went through in your last moments breaks my heart into pieces. You embody love and the served you hate. May justice prevail. Thank you for your friendship. Thank you for your unwavering love and support to me and @marini.naturals. Thank you for your big beautiful smile. Your constant comments and reposts on my page always spreading LOVE. Thank you for holding me down when I was down, and you know what I mean. Thank you for what you stood for and brought into this world; love, truth, empathy, style. Whenever I feel down and out, rest assured I will always come here to your page to say hello, and remember there are pure souls like yours. I’ll forever hold you close. Rest well Edwin. P.S: They played themselves, YOUR LOVE WON! ♥️🌈,” wrote Michelle Ntalami.

“You have truly been a blessing Edwin. Shine on your way beautiful soul. I can only imagine what you went through, but all in all, your existence has left a mark. You made a difference and I was really anticipating working with you. Death is a promotion to GLORY ❤️ ❤️ Go be awesome with the rest of the beautiful souls that God created,” added Dennis Karuri.

“Oh my heart,” said Kambua.

“I am numb. I am in shock. I am in pain. This hurts 💔😔. I am so sorry Edwin. May you rest in peace. Gutted,” added Makena Njeri.

“Oh you sweet sweet soul. Smile on us in heaven ❤,” wrote Fenamenal.

“OMGGG NOOO No, please not you! 💔💔💔💔. My heart is broken beyond repair. I cannot believe it, and I cannot wrap my heart around this. I am so sorry my darling Edwin, you are such a light in my life, such a beautiful soul. Oh man, you will forever and ever by my friend, a @marini.naturals BA and one of the most amazing souls I have ever come across. @its_edwinchiloba Thank you for always spreading love and showering us with you life. ♥,” said Niyati Patel.

