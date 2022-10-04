Kenyan climate activist named among world’s top 100 most influential people

26-year-old Kenyan climate and environmental activist Elizabeth Wathuti speaking during a global panel discussion on climate action alongside US and Chinese Special Envoys John Kerry and Xie Zhenhua among others at the World Economic Forum ‘Davos 2022’ in Davos, Switzerland. POOL

A young Kenyan climate and environmental activist has made it to the top 100 most influential people in the world. Elizabeth Wathuti, has been named by Time to the 2022 Time 100 Next list.

Reacting to being named in the list Ms Wathuti acknowledged the contributions that have been made by others, including her friends, in the global youth climate movement.

“It is a great honour to be included in this year’s Time 100 Next list. Today I especially wish to celebrate the tireless efforts of my friends in the global youth climate movement, who are also fighting every day for a safe future. Together, we are an unstoppable movement of millions, and we will not tire, we will make change happen,” she said.

Last year at Glasgow COP26, Ms Wathuti compellingly asked world leaders to open their hearts at the climate conference, a brave action that was admired by the leaders.

Her powerful advocacy on the international stage has helped bring to the world’s attention the climate impacts already devastating Kenya, and other countries across the African continent.

Earlier this year, she launched an international campaign calling for the upcoming COP27 climate change negotiations in Egypt to establish a dedicated loss and damage finance facility to help those least responsible for causing the climate crisis cope with its impacts.

Ms Wathuti leads important grassroots work in the country. She is the founder of the Green Generation Initiative (GGI), a tree-growing initiative that enhances food security for young Kenyans, inspired by the work of the late Nobel Laureate Prof Wangari Maathai.

She is also the Head of Campaigns and Founding Director of the African Youth Climate Leaders Hub at the Wangari Maathai Foundation.

Ms Wathuti is passionate about nurturing young people to love the natural world and is inspired daily by the solidarity and friendship she experiences through the global youth climate movement.

An expansion of the Time 100 list of the most influential people in the world, Time 100 Next highlights 100 emerging leaders who are shaping the future of business, entertainment, sports, politics, health, science and activism, and more.

