Kenyan comedian Arap Uria gave up on his teaching career





Kenyan comedian Arap Uria has said he has never entered a classroom to teach despite being a professionally trained teacher.

In an exclusive interview with Nairobi News, Mr Uria said he trained as a geography and mathematics teacher but has never taught since graduating.

“I am a teacher by profession but I have not gone to any school to teach, I am still concentrating on my comedy career,” he said.

Asked what his family thought now that he had become famous not only in the country but around the world, Mr Uria said they were all happy with his new status.

He said that he had made his family very famous and that the name Uria was now well known.

On Tuesday 30 May 2023, Mr Uria took a total of four days to cycle from Eldoret to Nairobi, arriving at the Green Park bus terminal in the city centre.

Mr Uria had promised to cycle from Eldoret to Nairobi if Chelsea, a football club he supports, was beaten by Manchester United.

Immediately after the match, Manchester United beat Chelsea 4 goals to 1 and he had to fulfil his promise.

For cycling more than 333 kilometres, he was rewarded with a free three-day holiday by Expeditions Maasai Safaris, a tour operator based in the country.

Expeditions Maasai Safaris rewarded him with an all-expenses-paid flight to the enchanting coastal destination of Mombasa.

Mr Pancras Karema, the CEO of Expeditions Maasai Safaris, said they awarded him the safari which they described as an unforgettable gift.

“His unwavering determination and incredible achievement caught the attention of Expeditions Maasai Safaris, an organisation that recognises and honours individuals who demonstrate exceptional commitment,” he said.

“Impressed by Arap Uria’s indomitable spirit, Expeditions Maasai Safaris is delighted to provide him with a well-deserved reward. Arap Uria has been presented with an all-expenses paid flight to the enchanting coastal destination of Mombasa for him and a chosen companion,” he added.

Mr Karema said the exceptional gift was aimed at giving the comedian a well-deserved opportunity to create unforgettable memories.

