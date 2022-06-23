Kenyan comedian Flaqo eyes Nigerian collabo





Popular Kenyan skit maker Flaqo Raz best known by his stage name ‘Mama Otis’ has teased his fans at a possible collabo with Nigerian comedy superstar Sam Spedy, best known for his stage character Mama Ojoo’.

In a message on Instagram, the Kenyan comedian shared a photo where he is seen standing next to the Nigerian digital content creator and captioned it with Kenyan and Nigerian flag emojis.

He also tagged the Nigerian funnyman.

Spedy was quick to respond by saying, “We giving them hot,” followed by a fire emoji. The comment section was flooded with excitement with many fans commenting about the possible collabo in a move that encouraged the two rib-cracking comedians to release a skit together soon.

The Nigerian star arrived in Kenya last week on a media tour and in pursuit of new content.

“He (Flaqo) reached out to me and we are going to work together and create something great and bring out something together,” said Spedy.

Flaqo recently resurfaced from a break which he disclosed he’d taken to evaluate his mental health.

The Kenyan comedian revealed in an interview that while shooting one of the many skits for over 72 hours, he realized he was mentally disoriented.

“I was shooting something for Baze and since I was playing all the characters, my brain was constantly working… I hadn’t slept for over 72 hours. I called (Sauti Sol singer) Bien, when I remember the things I told him, I am embarrassed. It’s something I’ve had to overcome over the past year,” he explained.

He also admitted to taking a break from social media due to negativity in the bargain. “People would say things about me even when they didn’t know anything about me. Although I said I didn’t care, it actually affected me.”