Kenyan drug trafficker speaks after cocaine arrest in India worth millions

Blocks of 100 kilograms of cocaine arranged by Police officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Nairobi which is said to be worth over Ksh598 million. The drugs was set to be destroyed at the headquarters through incineration on November 6, 2019. The cocaine was seized by detectives in 2016 inside a container at the Port City of Mombasa. PHOTO | Jeff Angote

The identity of two Kenyan women apprehended by Indian authorities for drug trafficking can now be disclosed.

The women were found to possess a staggering 1.7 kilograms of cocaine valued at Sh510 million.

This operation, executed jointly by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and New Delhi units, came to light on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

The primary suspect, Bora Wanjiku, had flown from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to Delhi Airport in India before her arrest upon arrival.

Acting on a tip-off, Indian authorities swiftly apprehended Ms Wanjiku, uncovering the contraband concealed within her trolley bag.

The DRI issued a statement confirming her arrest and detailing the circumstances of the seizure.

The interrogation of Wanjiku revealed a more intricate web of criminal activity. Another Kenyan woman, Lucy Wanjiru, had arranged her air ticket, and it was through this connection that the authorities apprehended the second person of interest in the case.

Wanjiku, in her statement to Indian police, admitted her role as a drug courier and divulged that she had been tasked with delivering the illicit drugs.

Her expected compensation was to be provided by Wanjiru. The intended rendezvous point was Evershine Nagar in Vasai, where she was to hand over the contraband to an accomplice.

“Wanjiku told the authorities that she was to catch a flight to Mumbai and hand over the contraband to a person at Evershine Nagar in Vasai. She was promised $3000 (Sh434,555) for the job,” the Times of India reported.

Promptly informed of Wanjiku’s mission, DRI officers in Mumbai orchestrated a well-coordinated trap that culminated in the arrest of Wanjiru.

Investigations have uncovered that Wanjiru and her son – both based in India – played a crucial role in guiding Wanjiku’s movements within the country.

This incident transpired merely a day after an Indian national arriving from JKIA was apprehended with a stash of amphetamine-type substances estimated to be worth Sh400 million.

The 43-year-old individual was apprehended by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) with approximately 3kg of the illicit substance.

Amphetamines, as a class of psychostimulant drugs, accelerate communication between the brain and the body, leading to heightened activity.

The recent wave of high-value drug seizures involving Kenyan nationals at Indian airports has raised concerns about the extent of transnational drug trafficking networks and their involvement in the region.

