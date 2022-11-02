Kenyan evangelist on Tik Tok reveals prophetic messages for Sauti Sol





A Kenyan evangelist going by the username @ministry4real7 on Tik Tok on October 31, 2022, unveiled prophetic messages she allegedly received regarding top boyband Sauti Sol and YouTuber group Over 25 which includes Shikkie, Lornzie, Just Ivy, and Julez.

“So for the first time I was given a celebrity prophetic dream that I need to be out there and the first one is for Sauti Sol.

So for Sauti Sol I was shown in a dream that God says that He is not really happy with individuals, like individually in the group.

He is not really happy and He’s not going to be really involved with you guys’ stuff like that because there are some things that are happening undercover and people don’t know. But He says He’s just not going to be involved.”

Also read: Gospel artist Mary Lincoln speaks after her naughty photos leaked

“The second celebrity group is for Over 25 channel. Everybody knows this is my favorite channel, I love these ladies to death and I’ve been subscribed since 2018.

So, this word says that, in that dream, it looked like it was sometimes at the end of the year and it looked like there were going to be some disagreements in the group.

You guys are tight, I know that, but it looked like there are going to be disagreements in the group and God said the disagreements are due to pride. So I know that maybe it hasn’t happened yet, but this is more of a warning dream. It is more of a warning to you guys to seek God more because pride is going to be an enemy.

Also read: Why Nameless hasn’t given Wahu a push gift, she responds – Exclusive

Pride can do so many things. Pride can damage y’all guys- whatever you’ve built up, just don’t let pride get in the way. It’s more of a warning before anything happens.

I know you may be thinking that ‘oh, we guys are solid. Nothing like that can happen’ but trust me, the enemy works so hard overnight while the Bible says while we are asleep, the enemy comes and sows weeds when we’ve just planted the real plants, you get? So guys, be careful,” said the evangelist.

The evangelist’s followers called on the two celebrity groups to get praying despite the prophetic message being a hard one to deliver and to take.

Also, read our top stories today:

5 Popular celebrity TikTok couples in Kenya

TikTok stars: Meet Mummie Francie, the clapback queen

‘I have rent arrears of Sh50,000,’ Vioja Mahakamani’s Lijodi Kokoto faces eviction

Gone too soon: 5 Famous Kenyan TikTokers who have died in 2022