Kenyan family seeks well wishers help in burying kin killed in the US





A Kenyan man namely Tevin Njenga Kamau was shot dead in Washington, US, on August 7, 2023.

Police say the deceased was killed by a teenager in an unclear circumstances. The suspect is in police custody.

In a statement, the deceased’s family said they were seeking financial aid to help them bury the deceased, whom they described him as friendly man.

“Tevin was a warm, bubbly, loving 22-year-old that I was blessed to call my nephew. His life was brutally brought to an abrupt halt on Monday 7th August in the hands of a gunman,” the family in the statement said.

It said that Mr Njenga is now survived by his mother Ms Veronica Thoita who is currently a full time student with no income and his younger brother Baraka.

The family made an appeal to members of the public and well-wishers to make contribution towards the burial of Mr Njenga.

“Our appeal is for us to please support the mum to give him a befitting send off. Tevin loved life and people and my hope is that we can send him off in style like he lived life,” the statement further read.

Currently, police attached to Federal Way PD (FWPD) are investigating the cause of the shooting.

FWPD commander Mr Kurt Schwan said officers responded almost as soon as the deceased was shot and they ensured that he is rushed to hospital.

He was taken to Harborview Hospital where he passed away following the serious injuries he sustained.

“Based on a description, police found a suspect near the 1100 block of South 320th Street. That 19-year-old man was arrested without incident and taken to the police department. Officers also recovered a handgun,” the Federal Way Mirror reported.

Police investigating the matter also launched a manhunt for a man who had accompanied the suspect when he shot Mr Njenga.

He was described as Black or Pacific Islander, with short dark hair, in his late teens or early twenties, Schwan said.

Also read: Nandy: Why I exposed my daughter’s face despite initial reluctance

Man falls to his death from Kahawa West building