Kenyan fans to pay more to watch the English Premier League

Manchester City's German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan lifts the English Premier League trophy as his team mates celebrate winning the title duirng the presentation ceremony at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on May 21, 2023. PHOTO | AFP





English Premier League fans in Kenya are set to pay more to watch football on DSTV. MultiChoice, the South African company that operates DSTV, announced price adjustments for subscription fees for the various packages they offer.

Except for the Lite product which retains its Sh650 price tag, 17 other products had their prices reviewed upwards. Access will now cost Sh1,300 up from Sh1,250, while Family will cost Sh1,850, an increment of Sh100. The Compact product will now cost Sh3,500 up from Sh3,300 while the Compact Plus will cost subscribers Sh6,200 up from Sh5,900.

DSTV subscribers of the Premium, Asian, Asian Add-on and Premium+Asia will now part with Sh9,900, Sh3,100, Sh1,600 and Sh11,400 respectively.

Subscribers of French Touch, French 11, French Plus and Premium+French Bonus, they will now part with Sh920, Sh1,720, Sh4,100 and Sh14,000 respectively.

MultiChoice also announced an increase in the prices of Great Wall Standalone at Sh770, up from Sh730, HDPVR Access Service at Sh1,400, up from Sh1,300, Blue-Portuguese at Sh7,700, up from Sh7,300, Access Fees at Sh1,400, up from Sh1,300 and XtraView at Sh1,400, up from Sh1,300.

All prices are tax inclusive and are set to become effective from August 1, 2023. This will be the second time this year MultiChoice is increasing its subscription fees amid claims they are already charging exorbitantly. The company explained that the increases are as a result of the rising inflation in Kenya and currency depreciation.

English Premier League fans will now part with more money from the next season which is set to commence on the second week of August 2023. The EPL is very popular with Kenyan football fans. Thousands of fans throng entertainment joints every week to watch their favourite teams and players play live in matches broadcast over the satellite.

Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City are the most popular clubs in Kenya while the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Erling Haaland, Nathan Ake and Harry Kane are considered the most popular players.

Official statistics show DSTV has been facing a decrease in subscriber base, with their main competition being the illegal streaming of football matches via the Internet on pirated websites.

