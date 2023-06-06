Kenyan fashion powerhouses making strides in 2023

Emmanuel Jambo (left) Photographer, KikoRomeo co-designers Ann and Iona McCreath, Fashion Designer John Kaveke (right) and media personality Amina Abdi Rabar during the Tribal Chic annual fashion show in Nairobi’s Tribe Hotel on December 4, 2021. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

The Kenyan fashion scene is an enchanting tapestry of diverse and vibrant trends that are captivating to the eye. The fashion industry in Kenya has experienced a remarkable upswing over the years, showcasing the extraordinary flair and creativity of its designers and fashion enthusiasts.

Within Kenya’s fashion landscape, traditional styles intermingle with contemporary influences from across the globe, forming an exquisite fusion. The nation’s rich tapestry of cultures and ethnic groups finds expression through the use of lively colors, daring patterns, and intricate designs in their traditional garments.

This cultural kaleidoscope harmoniously weaves together African heritage and international fashion, resulting in a truly distinctive aesthetic.

Amidst this flourishing growth, Kenya’s fashion industry proudly boasts a constellation of highly acclaimed brands and designers who have garnered national and global recognition.

Visionary fashion icons such as Ajuma Nasenyana and Malaika Firth grace the runways, while trailblazing designers like Anyango Mpinga, Wambui Mukenyi, and Yvonne Odhiambo push boundaries and redefine the fashion landscape. Their unparalleled contributions have played a pivotal role in shaping and propelling Kenya’s fashion industry to new heights.

Here, we look at some of the top Kenyan fashion powerhouses that are making grand strides in 2023, giving a look into the future of fashion in Kenya.

KikoRomeo

KikoRomeo, meaning “Adam’s Apple” in Kiswahili, is now co-designed by mother-daughter duo Ann and Lona McCreath from Nairobi, Kenya. The heritage lifestyle brand was founded in 1996 to stimulate employment through trade and to encourage appreciation of traditional crafts.

KikoRomeo is widely credited with transforming the Kenyan fashion industry and has mentored many designers and artisans over the last two decades. Lona graduated in 2018 with a degree in Sociology from London School of Economics and a Foundation in Art and Design from UAL Central St Martin’s, and has also apprenticed in the fashion industry from birth.

Ann has classical training in Italian Alta Moda combined with a Master of Arts from University of Edinburgh, and is also the founder of FAFA (Festival of African Fashion & Arts), which created “Fashion for Peace” in 2008 and became a global platform for African designers.

El Afrique

El Afrique is a Kenyan fashion brand that deals with bespoke and ready-made African print bags and clothes for all occasions. El Afrique deals in a variety of both bold and subtle fabrics to match tastes and preferences.

Home 254

Home 254 is a Kenyan fashion brand that gives people that Kenyan feeling wherever they are around the world. It was founded as a way to bring together fashion and patriotism.

Home 254 has made a name for itself in the design of casual wear, both in Kenya and abroad. The clothing brand specializes in custom-made hoodies, T-shirts, sweatshirts, vests, caps, and backpacks with over 300,000 apparel sold since its inception.

Its founder, Job Brian Jura, known to his peers as J’B, once in an interview said the fashion bug bit him while he was a fourth-year electronics and computer engineering student at JKUAT.

“The idea of home_254 started in 2015. I created the designs myself. A lot of clothing lines to show patriotism exists, so I had to come up with something different that still celebrates our country.”

J’B explains that he wanted to make his company stand out from the many existing garment makers who were using the Kenyan flag in their clothes. “As Kenyans, we love our country and we enjoy showing it off, so home_254 was a way of showing this by not necessarily using the traditional ways of wearing apparel made from the colors of the flag.”

African Fabric and Designs Kenya

African Fabrics and Designs Kenya is a Kenyan fashion powerhouse, that stands at the forefront of the country’s Ankara fashion industry. Founded and owned by the visionary entrepreneur Catherine Mayeye, this esteemed brand has become synonymous with the artistry and craftsmanship of couture fabrics in African prints and Ankara designs. With a deep-rooted appreciation for the rich cultural heritage of Kenya and the African continent, Mayeye has successfully blended traditional aesthetics with contemporary fashion trends, creating a truly unique and vibrant brand.

African Fabrics and Designs Kenya showcases an extensive collection of meticulously crafted fabrics that celebrate the diversity of African cultures. Each piece is a work of art, intricately designed with bold and captivating patterns that exude elegance and confidence. The brand’s commitment to quality is evident in the exceptional craftsmanship and attention to detail that goes into every garment.

Under Mayeye’s astute leadership, African Fabrics and Designs Kenya has garnered international acclaim, attracting fashion enthusiasts from around the world. Their creations have graced runways, red carpets, and prestigious events, captivating the hearts of fashion connoisseurs with their exquisite designs and impeccable tailoring.

