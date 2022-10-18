Kenyan film ‘Nairobi Half Life’ set to debut on Netflix





Kenya drama film ‘Nairobi Half Life’ is set to debut on the popular streaming platform Netflix.

Announcing the news via their official Twitter page, Netflix Kenya shared a poster with the lead actors and captioned it saying;

“Get ready to watch these amazing talents on #NairobiHalfLife, launching October 21, 2022.”

Get ready to watch these amazing talents on #NairobiHalfLife, launching 21st of October pic.twitter.com/i5dPj1MXi4 — Netflix Kenya (@NetflixKE) October 16, 2022

Nairobi Half Life is a 2012 Kenyan drama film directed by David “Tosh” Gitonga. The film was selected as the Kenyan entry for the Best Foreign Language Oscar at the 85th Academy Awards but did not make the final shortlist, and it is the first time Kenya has submitted a film in this category.

At the 33rd Durban International Film Festival, Joseph Wairimu won the award for Best Actor.

He also won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Most Promising Actor from the Awards 9th ceremony. It won the most awards at Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards 2014.

Just a little over a month ago, the cast and crew of ‘Nairobi Half Life’ reunited to celebrate their 10-year anniversary ever since the release of the film.

The crime feature film premiered in packed cinemas in September 2012, and in remembrance during the reunion, filmmaker Tosh Gitonga said this was his first-ever film, “Where it all began!”

“As we celebrate 10 years of this game-changer for the Kenya Film Industry, I’m grateful and looking forward to your questions!”

This screening came just two months after the untimely demise of one of its stars, Olwenya Maina (Oti).

Tosh Gitonga only continues to climb the ladder in the film industry as he also recently co-directed the Netflix series ‘Country Queen’ and ‘The Brave Ones’, as well as directed his own series, ‘Volume’, and confirmed the film ‘Disconnect 2’, the long-awaited sequel to his 2018 comedy ‘Smash’.

The ‘Nairobi Half Life’ film plot is basically about an aspiring actor from Kenya trying to make a living selling western action films, all while trying to follow his dreams of becoming successful in a big city.

