Kenyan filmmaker Audrey Egesa to train in Bollywood

​From (L) to (R) Multichoice talent factory students Audrey Egesa, who won sponsorship to Bollywood sponsored by Zeeworld awarded by Multichoice Regional Director Northern Region Africa, Kobus Bezuidenhout, together with Melkamu Haile won a trip to New York film Academy sponsored for 2 weeks and Kenneth Msanjila, who was also awarded a ticket to South Africa sponsored by Multichoice South Africa. This was the 3rd cohort to graduate under the Multichoice Talent Factory Academy Kenya.​ PHOTO - COURTESY.

Kenya’s Audrey Egesa is set to take up an internship with one of the biggest producers of films in the world Bollywood.

Audrey who graduated this week from the 3rd cohort of the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) is a creative and visionary TV Producer with three years of industry experience in producing highly engaging content for established media houses and corporate organizations.

When she was recruited by MTF, she said it was a dream come true for her. “I am looking forward to sharpening my skills in TV and film production, learning and understanding the business of TV and film and networking with colleagues and experts from various experts,” she said then.

Now in its third year, MTF has proven that the African entertainment industry is ripe with gripping stories that are waiting to be told.

Audrey with other top graduates will spend two weeks in a Bollywood internship that has been co-sponsored by Zee World.

Kenya Academy Director Victoria Goro said that since its inception, MultiChoice has been deeply committed to its African roots.

“The company recognises the vast potential that Africa has to offer the world in terms of its creative industries, and this graduation is proof of this bold commitment,” she said.

The MTF initiative has enjoyed continued success thanks to its strong partnerships with renowned organisations such as NYFA, Dolby Studios, Canon, Zee World, Pan-Atlantic University in Nigeria, Kenyatta University in Kenya, and the University of Zambia.

“The students have completed their feature films ahead of their graduation and will be screened across various markets, which is a great testament to what happens when you equip young people with the right tools to go after their dreams.”

The Class of 2022 will not be the only ones to benefit from their skills going forward – the work they do now will directly contribute towards the overall socio-economic development of the continent,” said Mrs Goro.

The final requirement of their curriculum was to create and develop feature films, which will be launched on DStv local channels.

“Graduation is a monumental milestone in a person’s life. I strongly believe that you now have a strong foundation of knowledge to build on in areas of critical thinking, and the ability to transfer what you learned in the classroom to real-life situations.

Remember that with the success of graduation comes more challenges and life opportunities. I hope that you are adequately prepared to embark on your new adventure,” said MultiChoice Kenya Managing Director, Nancy Matimu.

