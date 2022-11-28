Kenyan football back on course after Fifa lifts suspension

Deputy President William Ruto with Harambee Stars players when he visited the team during a training session at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in 2019. PHOTO | DPPS

The world football governing body, Fifa, has lift a ban it imposed on Kenya in February 2022 over government interference in the running of the game.

In a letter dated November 28, 2022, Fifa said the lifting of the ban takes effect immediately after the Bureau of Fifa Council reviewed the situation of Football Kenya Federation.

In the letter, Fifa said that FKF General Secretary Barry Otieno had in a letter dated November 4, 2022 informed the Bureau that the Kenyan government had reinstated the FKF Executive Committee and that the federations’ offices had been handed back to FKF’s elected leadership.

“In view of these circumstances, the Bureau of the Council decided on November 25, 2022 to lift the suspension of FKF with immediate effect,” Fifa’s letter reads.

“Upon the lifting of the suspension, Fifa-Caf mission will be deployed to Nairobi in order to define the next step for the FKF and to aldo meet with the newly-appointed Cabinet Secretary for Sports,” the letter further reads.

However, Fifa stated that the lifting of the suspension takes place without prejudice to the ongoing investigations and court proceedings against FKF President Nick Mwendwa.