Kenyan forward Derrick Otanga on the verge of Algerian move





Kenyan forward Derrick Otanga is reported to have completed a move to Algerian side CS Constantine.

The soon to be ex-Kenya Commercial Bank FC forward confirmed the move in an interview with Nairobi News.

“I will be joining CS Constantine in Algeria and we have finalised every aspect of the agreement. It is a lucrative deal which I couldn’t resist and the best ever since I started playing football,” he explained.

He also thanked the management at KCB where he played for the past two seasons.

“Every player will be delighted to secure greener pastures but I can’t forget the much assistance I have got from KCB. The coach and the players have been my family and I enjoyed every moment at the club,” added the former Wazito FC forward.

The 23-year old also shared optimism he will replicate his goal scoring form in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League, where he emerged as top scorer in the 2021/2022 league season.

The Algerian Premier League kicks off on August 26 with CS Constantine hosting Khenchela FC and Otanga is confident he will be in Algeria by then.

Last season, CS Constantine finished fifth in the league with 55 points, a massive 15 points behind champions CR Belouizdad.

Otanga has curved a reputation as a reliable striker, scoring an average 12 goals in the Kenyan league for the past five seasons.,