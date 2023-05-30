Kenyan Gen Z’s embrace soothing music – Spotify report





Global music streaming platform, Spotify, has released a revealing report that provides insights into the music preferences of Kenya’s Generation Z, popularly known as Gen Z.

The report reveals that Gen Z has wholeheartedly embraced soothing sounds to navigate life’s complexities in a fast-paced world.

Drake, Khalid, and The Weeknd are popular choices for chill playlists in Kenya and are the most listened-to artists among Gen Zs.

Well-known in the R&B and rap genres, these standout artists manage to offer a diverse range of introspective and emotional experiences.

Their songs touch on universal themes of love, heartbreak, vulnerability and self-reflection that resonate deeply with Gen Z.

Also read: Memes and Gen Z: All you need to know

Through their relatable lyrics and melodies, they provide a refuge for young listeners, offering solace and understanding amidst the complexities of their own personal journeys.

Topping the list of mellow tracks Kenyans love is Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved, followed by Tom Odell’s Another Love.

These tracks have found a home in carefully curated mellow playlists such as Soft Life, Sad Hour, Chilled Reggae, and Chilled R & B, among others.

These playlists serve as sanctuaries for wounded hearts seeking solace, reminding them that they are not alone in their struggles.

“Mellow music is a respite from the constant connectivity and information overload of the modern world, providing a space where listeners can find solace, connect with their emotions and navigate the complexities of life at their own pace,” says Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s Head of Music for Sub-Saharan Africa.

When it comes to the timing of mellow music consumption, the 18-24 age group tends to seek solace in the mellowness of their favourite tunes during two distinct periods: 6 pm, when people seek moments of calm and contemplation amidst the hustle and bustle of the day, and 9 pm, when the world slows down and the night unfolds.

Also read: REPORT: Gen Z care about dresscode, financial dependance