Kenyan granny arrested with Ksh61 million heroin in Poland





Police in Poland over the weekend arrested an 81-year-old woman who had travelled from Kenya after she was found in possession of five kilograms of heroin which has a street value of Sh61 million.

International media reported that the woman was nabbed at the Frederic Chopin Airport in Poland after officers noticed that she was behaving in an unusual way and looked uneasy.

“Customs officers at Frederic Chopin airport decided to check the woman’s luggage Sunday as she was transiting after becoming suspicious of her itinerary and uneasy behaviour. Packages with five kilograms (11 pounds) of heroin were discovered under a false suitcase bottom,” International media reported.

Photos seen by Nairobi News captured how the drugs had been hidden on the bottom side of a pouch that she was travelling with.

Police in Poland did not immediately release her name and they said that she had left Malawi and Kenya and was destined for Canada after passing through Doha and Warsaw Airports.

According to the law, the woman risks a jail term of not less than 15 years if she is found guilty.

The octogenarian who was then detained said that she was not aware that her bag was carrying the drug as it had been packed by members of her family.

She told the police that she had been informed by her relatives that the bag contained gifts that she was supposed to hand over to her relatives in Canada.

Currently, investigations into the matter are ongoing with the officers trying to trace her family which is located in Africa.

This comes just five days after a Nairobi Court slapped a German national with 20 years imprisonment and ordered him to also pay Sh20 million for drug trafficking.

According to a report issued by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on Wednesday, the accused, Rommenswinkel Dieter, appeared before a court at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Chief Magistrate Lukas Onyina heard that Dieter was found in possession of the drugs valued at Ksh. 8.34 million.

“Court at the JKIA has sentenced Rommenswinkel Dieter, a German national, to 20 years imprisonment & pay Sh20M fine for trafficking 2,782.3g of narcotics worth Ksh.8.34M,” read the statement.

