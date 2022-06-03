Kenyan in India arrested for stabbing seven





Police in India are holding a Kenyan national who is reported to have stabbed seven people after an altercation with a female friend near Fashion Street in South Mumbai.

The seven were attacked by the knife wielding man on Wednesday, June 1, who is expected to be arraigned.

The injured have been admitted at two hospitals in India identified as JJ Hospital and GT Hospital.

The Times of India reported the person had been identified as 50-year-old John Sudams Menty started slashing residents who were unaware.

“The reason behind the attack is still not known. We have detained him and questioning is on,” an officer attached to Azad Maidan police station told the media house.

The officer further said that a case of attempted murder will be registered against the accused.

Those who were injured have been identified by the police as; Satish Jagdambe, 24, Shamal Gop, 28, Anwar Khan, 43 and Amin Benjamin Lndhe, 63.

Police say Khan is seriously injured and in a critical condition.

Others are; Sandeep Jadhav, 36, Rohan Josheph and Raju Pardeshi.

The suspect was nabbed by members of the public who pounced on him as he was going on with the attack.

They got hold of him until the police who took him to JJ hospital for medical examinations arrived. He also tried to attack the officers but they overpowered him.

Police officers said that they were also checking his personal records from the Foreigners’ Regional Registration office.

They are also in possession of a CCTV footage that clearly captured how he arrived and started stabbing locals.