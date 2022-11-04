Kenyan innovator from Mukuru slums recognized globally by Earthshot Prize





The Earthshot Prize, an international organization designed to find, and grow the solutions that will repair the planet in this decade, has recognized Kenyan innovators in its list of 15 people worldwide who have played a role in creating a friendly environment.

Charlot Magayi, the innovator of Mukuru Clean Stoves, grew up in Mukuru slums in Nairobi.

She was a victim of the sold charcoal for fuel during her early life, which was the cause of the regular respiratory infections for her and her neighbours.

In 2012, Ms. Magayi’s daughter was severely burnt by a charcoal-burning stove, an incident that pushed her to seek for a solution to prevent such cases from happening in the near future to her and her neighbours.

In 2017, Ms. Magayi founded Mukuru Clean Stoves, which uses processed biomass from charcoal, wood, and sugarcane.

The stove burns cleaner, creating 90 percent less pollution than an open fire and 70 percent less than a traditional cookstove.

Following recognition, Ms. Magaya has said that she plans to create an even cleaner stove that burns ethanol and that she is excited after her efforts were recognized internationally.

“Mukuru Clean Stoves began as a solution to a problem that I had felt personally in my own life.

Today, we can transform the lives of millions with cheaper, safer, and more sustainable cookstoves and fuels. It is a privilege to be recognised by The Earthshot Prize as we embark on the next step in our journey,” Ms. Magaya said.

Sweden-based electric vehicle Clean Our Air from Roam company, established in Kenya, has also been named.

Roam, founded in 2017, is bringing affordable electric transport to Kenya, which is among the world’s fastest-growing economies.

The company builds motorcycles and buses tailored to the market, with affordability and reliability at the forefront.

“In Kenya, motorcycle taxis, so-called Boda Boda’s, are the best way to get around, and many rely on them for a living. However, they are also among the highest CO2-emitting vehicles on the market.

We want to help the environment and drivers' pockets. We are honoured to be recognized alongside so many other brilliant solutions," Roam owner said.

