Kenyan men, heartbreak seems to hit harder than ever – Spotify Data





Love seems optional for Kenyan men these days. That’s according to the latest data from audio streaming giant Spotify, which shows a significant increase in heartbreak song streams across sub-Saharan Africa.

The data, released on Valentine’s Day, shows that the platform recorded a 194% increase in heartbreak music consumption.

“What’s interesting is how quickly things have changed. Just a year ago, romance was in full bloom, with Qing Madi’s American Love reigning as the top Valentine’s Day song in Kenya in 2024. Now, love songs have taken a backseat as heartbreak anthems dominate playlists. Whether it’s the weight of unsent “good morning babe” texts, the sudden realization that love isn’t what it used to be, or just the morning blues hitting extra hard, one thing is clear: 11 a.m. is heartbreak o’clock in Kenya. Could it be that the morning alarm stings more than the breakup, or that breakfast tastes better when someone else makes it? Either way, as the world wakes up, so do Kenyans’ emotions.” Spotify chided.

The data also noted an 189% increase in sad song streams over the past three years, with men being the most heartbroken in the sub-Saharan region.

For Kenyan men, heartbreak seems to be hitting harder than ever. Whether it’s ghosting, unreciprocated love, or just bad luck in the dating game, one thing is clear: the boy child is feeling it, with a reported 107% increase in listening to sad songs compared to their female counterparts, who also reported a 105% increase.

Among the countries analyzed, Nigeria saw the most dramatic increase with a 626% rise in heartbreak song streams. Ghana followed with a 226% increase, while Uganda saw a 206% increase. Kenya saw an increase of 189%, while Tanzania and South Africa saw increases of 132% and 116% respectively. The data suggests that across the region, more people are turning to emotionally resonant music during Valentine’s season, whether to celebrate love or cope with its loss.

The data shows that 52% of listeners to heartbreak songs in sub-Saharan Africa are male, while 46% are female.

The most streamed heartbreak songs included ‘Someone You Loved’ (Lewis Capaldi), ‘lovely’ (Billie Eilish & Khalid) ‘Say You Won’t Let Go’ (James Arthur), ‘Let Me Down Slowly’ by Alec Benjamin and ‘In The Stars’ by Benson Boone. Listeners also frequently streamed music from artists such as Tate McRae, Lord Huron, and Tom Odell, as well as up-and-coming musicians known for their emotionally charged lyrics.