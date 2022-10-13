Kenyan movie shot in Kisumu set to screen worldwide





A Kenyan movie, Bangarang, is set to screen worldwide in 195 countries on October 19, 2022.

Written and shot by Odongo Robbie, the movie is set in Kisumu County and inspired by true events including the 2007-2008 post-election violence witnessed in Kenya, as well as the death of Baby Pendo who was killed in an instance of police brutality in the 2017 General Election.

According to a statement from the producers, Bangarang is the story of Otile, a poor bodaboda (public service motorcyclist) operator who is still jobless after 10 years of tarmacking despite graduating with a second-class honors degree in Automotive Engineering.

His story comes to life when the post-election violence erupts in Kisumu following the disputed presidential election and Otile chooses to lead other rioters in the streets- taking this as an opportunity to vent his anger on the government’s poor leadership which he also holds responsible for his unemployment.

On a fateful day, Otile runs for his dear life from anti-riot police and seeks shelter in a friend’s house, Dan, and when the police catch up with him, they beat everyone in the house including 6-month-old Baby Joy who ends up dying.

According to Mr Robbie Odongo, he wrote this movie in 2017 from his personal experiences as he was surrounded by violence at his home in Manyatta, near Kondele, Kisumu city.

“In 2007, I lost friends who were shot by police. In 2013, while trying to avoid chaos, I had a near-fatal accident that left me scarred and in 2017 when Baby Pendo was beaten by police, I was working the night shift at Aga Khan Hospital where I saw her in the intensive care unit before she died.

As a filmmaker, I’ve always felt it is my responsibility to tell the world about ongoing post-election violence in my city and country,” said Mr Odongo.

The movie is already internationally acclaimed with 26 awards and selections, two years after its release.

The screening and discussion of the movie will take place during the 4th monthly #WeWatchKenyan party on October 19 at iHub Nairobi from 6 pm to 10 PM, and on Zoom from 7-9:30 PM to all 195 countries and territories worldwide.

