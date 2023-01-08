Kenyan MP Oscar Sudi condemns gays after LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba’s death

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi during the swearing-in ceremony of Uasin Gishu County Governor Jonathan Bii Chelilim at Eldoret Sports Club on August 25, 2022. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi during the swearing-in ceremony of Uasin Gishu County Governor Jonathan Bii Chelilim at Eldoret Sports Club on August 25, 2022. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA





Kapseret lawmaker Oscar Sudi has condemned gay rights activism, arguing it goes against African cultural norms.

The controversial MP appealed to the members of the community and Kenyans to stick to the African norms and shun the ‘bad’ western culture lifestyle.

“As leaders, we are strongly condemning such lifestyle. If you want to engage in such evil thing, please do elsewhere. . .I was surprised that these gay rights activists are not condemning the murder but because the deceased was gay,” noted Mr Sudi.

Sudi’s comments comes days after Edwin Chiloba, a LGBT activist’s remains was found dumped in Kipkenyo, a suburb within Eldoret town.

Mr Sudi asked Kenyans and members of his community to shun such lifestyle, saying it was abomination.

“Everyone should listen to me; our good Kalenjin culture abhors such evil culture. Our Kalenjin culture talks about children going to school, then getting married and having children and your children will do the same and also have children,” said the MP.

The lawmaker added: “Nowadays there are a lot of evil things going on that man and man are dating and even a woman and a woman dating. . . this is evil. those doing it if their parents did it, they won’t have existed.”

Mr Sudi explained the church and the African culture condemned LGBT issues and called on the young people to shun it.

“There is a young man who was murdered because of issues to do with gay rights. There are claims that he was murdered because of love triangle. . .. this is evil that is happening in US and other places and must be condemned.”

Also read: Gospel singer Justina Syokau on abusive marriage, dating Ringtone

Indisciplined, Lesbians? Why we threw Trans Nzoia Falcons players out

WATCH: Uganda President Museveni suggests beating one’s wife ‘is in order’