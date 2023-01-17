Kenyan musician accuses AFRIMA aides of blocking East African nominees from all-expenses paid awards event





Dubbed Africa’s biggest music event, the All Africa Music Awards organization was on January 15, 2023, accused by Kenyan musician Noel Nderitu of mishandling East African artists, causing them not to attend the 8th AFRIMA ceremony which was held on January 15, 2023, at the Dakar Arena, Diamniadio in Dakar, Senegal.

Taking to Twitter, Noel Nderitu detailed how Damian Okosun was tasked with communicating with East African nominees- including Nderitu- but fumbled with his alleged incompetence that saw East African nominees miss out on attending the nominees’ party and on other goodies arranged for by AFRIMA, an event carried out in partnership with the African Union.

“I’m supposed to be in Dakar for the Afrima Awards this Sunday. Instead, I’m in Nairobi. Lemme shares why other East African nominees and I aren’t there. I write this a day before the award show, lest they say we are sore losers. Initially slated for Dec 8-11th, the AFRIMA Awards was moved to Jan 12-15th.

I was thrilled at getting a 2nd nomination and looked forward to networking with other acts etc. AFRIMA wrote to us stating they’d cover flights, accommodation, and transport for the days we’d be in Dakar.

Tasked with communicating with Eastern African nominees was one Damian Okosun. Early signs of his incompetence included me finding out about the change of dates from Dec to Jan via social media and not any official communication.

“He formed a WhatsApp group for nominees and, on December 20, 2022, asked us where we’d be flying out from. I informed him that my manager and I would be in Nairobi. This was to facilitate us getting our e- tickets. By 6th Jan, no one had tickets. In contrast, last year we had tickets 2-3 weeks before.

Monday, January 9, he forwards my manager a list of names and flight itinerary (not tix though). We take this as the booking, awaiting e-tickets.

By this time, I have decided to cancel a monthly Friday show I host to honor this invite and celebrate the work I did last year.

Tuesday, he sent a text saying Senegal announced 3 days of mourning over a tragic accident that occurred earlier that week. As if to absolve Afrima of disorganization claims since we didn’t have tickets.

By Wednesday the nominees from different countries are now agitated. The ones (myself included) in the earlier ‘booking’ list are to travel but have no e-tickets. The list had flight times but you can’t check in etc, with no booking info. Sema finesse loading.

“Damian says tickets are coming. But of course, he doesn’t send anything. Thursday is here. Nominees are expected to have arrived for a welcome party. East Africans are still in their countries. Damian only uses ‘sorry abt this’ and ‘working on it’ as responses.

Thursday, my manager and myself tried reaching out to Damian directly, and blueticked us both. I then emailed 3 @afrimaofficial aides, Abdulsalam Tijani, Chinonso Ihekire & Afrima Head Mike Dada. Asking for clarity since our contact decided to not speak with us. It went unanswered.

Friday gets here, and I decide to respect myself. I’m certain we aren’t gonna travel. I then understand that two Kenyan acts have traveled and a couple more tix have been issued. At this point, my manager and I are tired of the back and forth. And so are other nominees.

“Question is, is @afrimaofficial disorganized, or is there more at play? Are they actively redirecting funds meant to cater to hosting nominees into their own pockets? Is @_AfricanUnion who sponsor them aware of this?

Or is this just how they treat nominees from this region? Whatever it is, it is a shame. I saw gaps in their planning last year, as shared by @tetushani. But this is downright a slap in the face of those they claim to want to celebrate.

Shame on you @afrimaofficial, And please don’t send a condescending apology either. Acts among others @kevinPrvk, @fadhileemusic, @Rashband5 can attest. Hold these folks accountable!” concluded Noel Nderitu.

Afrima’s management is yet to respond to the allegations by Noel Nderitu.

