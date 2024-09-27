Kenyan petition to ban TikTok in Kenya rejected by MPs





Kenyan lawmakers have rejected a petition calling on the government to ban social media platform TikTok.

The National Assembly Public Petitions Committee, chaired by Kitui East MP Nimrod Mbai, in its report tabled in Parliament this week, rejected the petition by Bob Ndolo, the executive officer of Bridget Connect, to ban the platform in Kenya.

“The committee rejects the petition because a total ban on TikTok is not tenable as it violates fundamental rights and freedoms in the country.” reads part of the report.

Mr. Ndolo presented the petition to Parliament in August last year, lamenting that while the use of the application has gained popularity among Kenyan youth, the content shared on the platform is inappropriate, promoting violence, explicit sexual content, hate speech, vulgar language, and offensive behavior, which poses a serious threat to cultural and religious values.

The petitioner further argued that the internet in the country is not regulated by the Communications Authority of Kenya, making it difficult to regulate the content uploaded on TikTok.

He warned that if the app is not banned in the country, its addictive nature would lead to a decline in the academic performance of Kenyan children and an increase in mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, and sleep deprivation among the youth.

However, the Public Petitions Committee argues that an outright ban on TikTok in Kenya is not beneficial.

“An outright ban on TikTok in the country will have far-reaching effects, limiting innovation and creativity among content users. Banning the social media platform would stifle social and economic growth and the benefits of internet connectivity as the country seeks to expand its digital economy,” the report added.

However, the committee raised concerns about the security and privacy of TikTok’s use in the country and its content moderation practices.

The Committee recommended that the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of ICT and Digital Economy work together to find solutions to the concerns raised and report back to Parliament within four months of the submission of the Public Petitions Committee report.

According to a survey conducted by Reuters Insititute Digital News Report 2023, Kenya ranks among the top users of TikTok globally with 54 percent usage for general purposes.