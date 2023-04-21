Kenyan politicians react after losing Twitter blue tick





After purchasing Twitter in 2022, Chief Executive Elon Musk declared he would be charging Sh1,082 ($8) monthly for the verification badge, commonly referred to as the blue tick.

The social media company had set April 20, 2023, as the cut-off date for the removal of the legacy blue checks.

True to his word, several politicians, and celebrities have since lost their blue tick.

Here are some of them and their sentiments in regard

Miguna Miguna

The Canadian cum Kenyan lawyer Miguna Miguna while reacting to the removal of the blue tick vowed not to pay Musk even a penny.

He tweeted, “Goodbye @verified blue tick. I’m not paying @elonmusk one red cent for the blue tick!”

Martha Karua

While reacting to the remarks economist Wehliye shared, Karua said that those whose blue tick had been removed were the majority.

“We are the legions,” she said.

Kabando Wa Kabando

The former Mukurweini MP echoed economist Mohamed Wehliye who said that the idea of paying Sh1040 a month is Sh12,480 a year which would do wonders if put towards sponsoring an orphan.

Saying he had decided not to pay for the ‘useless Twitter status badge’ Wehliye shared that he would quietly walk away if one had to pay to belong.

“A Kíng’eero comrade spirit shared on the feet of Ostrich Mountain,” Kabando said in response.

Boniface Mwangi

The journalist-turned-politician while reacting to the change, screenshotted his page and said, “Blue tick is gone but I am still The People’s Watchman.”

The blue checkmark was seen as an indicator of trustworthiness as it meant a user’s identity had been verified by the platform – helping users to identify impersonator accounts and misinformation – and was largely reserved for politicians, celebrities, journalists, and media organizations.

Many Twitter users had objected to the changes amid fears the new system would encourage the spread of misinformation and fake news.

Twitter was forced to suspend the initial launch of Twitter Blue in November 2022 following a wave of impersonation accounts but relaunched the service in December after changes.

