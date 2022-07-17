Kenyan recognized by CNN for digital literacy efforts

Nelly Cheboi who has been selected among this year’s CNN Heroes for her contribution to the community in bridging digital literacy in rural schools in the country. PHOTO: COURTESY

A 29-year-old Kenyan has been selected among this year’s CNN Heroes for her contribution to the community in bridging digital literacy in rural schools in the country.

Nelly Cheboi, founder of the Techlit.Africa, a non-profit organization has made it to the list of the CNN Heroes for championing digital literacy among the school going children in rural areas who are disadvantaged.

In 2014, through her organization that sources old or second-hand laptops from well-wishers in the United States, ships and distributes them in rural schools in Kenya to improve digital literacy.

Through the program, school going children are taught to code or engage in music or video production at an early age.

“I want to change children’s destinies. It is easy to equip young children with digital skills because they learn fast. If we invest in them, they will be able to take up jobs online and empower themselves and their families,” she says.

So far, her organization has supported 12 schools in building computer laboratories, hence positively imparting on more than 5,000 school children.

“I plan to put up 100 computer labs to support 40,000 children in the country. We also plan to also expand and open computer labs in Tanzania, Uganda and other countries in Africa,” she said.

She told Nairobi News that she dedicates the recognition to her mother even as she hopes the recognition will improve visibility of her organization to continue with the noble cause.

“I am really proud of my mother. I spent my formative years watching her work so hard to educate my sisters and I even though she made it to the fifth grade,” she says.

Recently, Ms Cheboi was awarded the prestigious Richard Swanson Humanitarian award by her alma mater, Augustana College.

Last December, Ms Cheboi’s inspiring story was published in the Daily Nation’s MyNetwork magazine.

CNN Heroes honors ordinary people for their selfless, creative efforts to make the world a better place.

Every year CNN Heroes announces 10 Finalists where each finalist will receive Fifty Thousand Dollars ($50,000) while the CNN hero of the year walks home with Two Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars ($250,000). The top 10 finalists and the hero of the year will be announced later this year.

