Kenyan singer and fashion designer wins at Seoul Africa Festival





South Korean-Kenyan fashion designer and singer Cindy Kwak emerged as one of the four finalists at the Asia Africa Talent Award 2024, one of the major highlights of the just concluded Seoul Africa Festival held at Banpo Hangang Park in Seoul.

Ms Kwak was the 1st runner-up after impressing the judges and audience with her live stage performance of an acoustic Afro-pop single titled Crocodileh featuring Coster Ojwang, a contemporary Luo singer. The record is produced by legendary Kenyan music producer Eric Musyoka.

“It feels good to be recognized at one of the biggest cultural festivals in Asia. It is also quite humbling because although I am Korean, I always like to say that I am from Kenya having moved here in 2008. Sixteen years later, I am still here.”Cindy told Nairobi News.



The creative, who is also the CEO of Nashipai, a Kenyan luxury leather brand, believes that incorporating the African concept into her music has brought out a rather unique blend of act and performance in her craft.

“I have lived in both worlds of Afro-pop and K-pop (Korean pop) music and that was probably one of the reasons why I won the award.” She added.

Cindy came second behind winners Itorero Umucyo, a Rwandan cultural music and dance group. Third place went to Moon Privzte, a rapper of Vietnamese and African descent, while musician PAAK came fourth. The four finalists shared a cash prize of KSh300,000.

Hosted by Africa Insight, the 7th edition of the festival kicked off on a bright afternoon with a colorful parade of 50 acts, followed by an official opening ceremony on a special waterfront stage at Banpo Hangang Park, a fashion show, an Africa Asia Awards ceremony with a DJ performance and 13 free cultural activities including two African food experiences.

DjembeCola Roots, a Nigerian group whose performance is inspired by the performing arts of Mande music and dance in West Africa, kicked off the parade in style.

The 50 performers showcased the continent’s diverse ethnic heritage. The fashion show featured around 40 models and designers who took turns to showcase their designs, which were largely African, Asian, or African-Asian inspired.

The much-anticipated Asia Africa Talent Award performances, the first and largest talent competition of its kind in Asia, saw eight individuals and teams make it to the final round from a pool of 150 global contestants.

The awards were hosted by popular Congolese YouTuber Jonathan Yiombi and included a congratulatory performance by Moroccan influencer Kim Miso.

Judges for the talent competition included American singer Greg, African dancer Daniel Ahifon, and Kwon Eun-jeong, artistic director of the TAGG African Dance Company.

According to organizers Africa Insights, the event was created to showcase the diverse talents of the African diaspora living in Asia and local artists who are passionate about African culture.

The festival also provides a platform for visitors to see and experience different African cultures through stalls, family-friendly activities, and cultural exhibitions.

Since 2016, the Seoul Africa Festival has been the first and largest in Korea’s history to celebrate Africa and promote the various African communities.

The festival has consistently attracted more than 50,000 visitors every year for the past seven years.