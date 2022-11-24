Kenyan teens doing it big on TikTok





TikTok is an all-rounded app and just like any other app, content from all ages can be uploaded making huge trends at certain times.

Despite focusing on the most followed TikTok stars who have already made in life, there are a few young teens who have taken to TikTok to showcase their God-given talents and receive positive feedback from their fans who support them intensively.

Here are a few teens you should familiarize yourself with,

Miss Njagi

She is a 19-year-old young vibrant lady born on April 17, 2003. She is a dancer, content creator, and currently a student at Mount Kenya University.

Most of you have explored her excellent moves on TikTok and her lively energy.

In an interview with Prince Newton on Triple P TV, she explained her journey as a dancer, dancing has been her passion since she was young, and as an upcoming youngster she obviously has mentors who she looks up to as she delivers her content, she looks up to Kendi Christine, an influencer and a dancer known for great content on TikTok.

She has worked alongside dancers like Colloblue, Chris baby and Flirty Karlos who she termed as the best people she has worked with.

She also danced in the music video of Khaligraph’s song Mbona.

One of her greatest achievements currently is when she came up with a dance choreography on Ayra star’s song, Rush, which has gained a lot of popularity, and people countrywide and even outside Kenya are doing it. For those eyeing her, unfortunately, she confirmed that she was taken. “Siko soko,” she said.

She also denied the claims that she is dating Sean MMG, another great dancer of the dance98 group.

Daddy’s Gal

She is a natural, young, confident Kikuyu lady and a TikTok comedian, the name Daddy’s Gal came from the fact that she is the only girl in a family of four.

She gained fame after her videos took the internet by storm this year. Her real name is Pauline Wambui Irungu. She is known for the phrase “Shalom brothers and sisters” at the beginning of her TikTok videos.

We all know how sometimes people with an accent in the current society are often criticized for how they speak, but for her, her confidence in being natural, accompanied by her Kikuyu accent and the comedy she creates on TikTok, has excited many who joined in to witness her humorous content.

She has thousands of followers on her TikTok account. Her first encounter with TikTok was when she was sent a video by a friend of Tom and Jerry, an American cartoon series, and told her father that she wanted to try being on TikTok. Her father, since then, has been her biggest cheerleader.

She continues to air her content on Tik-Tok entertaining her fans who show their support despite her weakness.

She has also been seen receiving makeovers that have differentiated her look, but no one can change her inner personality since she is still the same Daddy’s girl, and she is proud of who she is and who she is becoming, all thanks to her confidence.

Arianne Dashian

Arianne is a young Kenyan celebrity, YouTuber, and content creator. She became famous after being in a relationship with Goddy Hunch, Thee Pluto’s brother, a famous YouTube vlogger known for running the ‘Loyalty tests’ in Kenya.

But the two ended their relationship, and their fans noticed this after Goddy Hunch unfollowed Arianne on Instagram. She has since then been in the limelight.

Ariannne is currently in a relationship with Haimy Khan, a TikToker whom she recently introduced on her YouTube channel, expressing how much she loved him and telling her fans that she is off the market.

She has a YouTube channel where she mostly posts her life experiences and drama. She also took part in making loyalty test videos on young couples, she has 76.4k followers, and her videos gain thousands of views from her fans who keep supporting her.

She also has an active TikTok account that is doing really well. She has over a hundred thousand followers and over 3Million likes.

She excites her fans by trying out different TikTok challenges and showing her happy moments with close people and friends.

Rash Nihan

Just like Arianne, she became famous after being in a relationship with Goddy Hunch. They recently ended their relationship due to cheating allegations.

People learned about her through Goddy Hunch and the couple goals pictures and videos they kept posting on their social media platforms.

They had a YouTube channel, but after their break up, Rash Nihan started her own YouTube channel that carries 25.1K subscribers.

Despite their emotional and very public break up, Rash continued producing content that has built a relationship with her online audience.

She has over fifty thousand followers on TikTok and over a million likes, and her fans are impressed with what she does. They continue appreciating and supporting her content on her socials.

