Kenyan to design new British Pound coin

A twelve-sided 1 pound coin, the design for which is based on the three pence piece or “Threepenny bit”. PHOTO | AFP

A Kenyan artist has been selected to design the new British Pound coin which will go into circulation in the United Kingdom next year.

Award-winning artist, Michael Armitage, who was born in Kenya in 1984, has been bestowed with the honour of designing the new coin.

The announcement of his selection was made by British Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, who said the image in the coin will be historical.

“It is quite an honor and I am really delighted that the artist will share his vision for the creation of the coin design to mark its 40th anniversary year. We have asked him to ensure that he captures Britain’s history and heritage,” Sunak said.

On his part, Armitage said he is delighted and honoured to have been picked for the important task.

“I take this opportunity to thank Chancellor Sunak and the entire selection panel for this opportunity that has seen me making history. It is quite an honour to be amongst those who have made history in Great Britain,” he said.

The artist will work in collaboration with Anne Jessopp who is the Chief Executive of the Royal Mint.

Jessopp said Royal Mint is excited to work with the Kenyan artist who has in the past maintained that he draws his creativity from Eastern and Western countries.

“We are really delighted to work with Armitage to create a new design that celebrates the people of Britain and our diverse culture. This will be the first new one pound design since 2017,” she said.