Kenyan women who made headlines in 2022

Bomet Women Rep Linet Toto taking oath of office at the National Assembly on Thursday, September 8, 2022. PHOTO DENNIS ONSONGO





Kenyan women left a mark in the society in 2022, most of them for their contributions to the country’s political scene in the August 2022 polls.

As per the National Gender and Equality Commission stats, Kenyans elected 30 female MPs, up from 23 in 2017, seven female governors, up from three in 2017, and three female senators, the same number as in 2017.

Reports show three out of four vice-presidential candidates were female, and double the number of women battling it out for gubernatorial seats compared with previous elections.

Below are some women that made headlines in the 2022 election

Susan Kihika

The career lawyer easily clinched the Nakuru gubernatorial seat after easily defeating his main competitor Lee Kinyanjui., who was also the incumbent.

Kihika is the first female governor of Nakuru County.

The daughter of a former politician, Kihika who studied in the USA, has previously served as Senator and Assembly Speaker in the county.

Linet Chepkorir aka Toto

Linet Chepkorir made history by becoming the youngest female MP at 24, in Bomet county.

Power and influence did not come easy for the 24-year-old popularly known as ‘Toto’.

She is the true definition of a grass-to-grace success story.

She was seen campaigning on a motorbike to clinch victory in the August 9, 2022, general election against all odds having come up against loaded opponents.

Toto’s hard work, grit and determination has now earned her a seat at the table with the big boys.

She scooped 242,775 votes with her opponents Dr Alice Milgo and Ms Beatrice Chepkemoi garnering 43180 and 4639 votes respectively.

There were 8 candidates seeking the same position.

Justina Wamae

Had things gone her way, she would have been the country’s current Deputy President.

She was named the Roots Party presidential running mate, and her political outfit’s push for legalization of marijuana rolled together with the eccentricity of party leader and presidential candidate George Wajackoyah, propelled her.

In the August 2022 polls, Roots Party garnered 61,969 votes, which was 0.44 per cent of the valid votes cast.

She also made headlines after her publicized fallout with party boss George Wajackoyah.

She is known for her aggressiveness and strong stand in politics.

Martha Karua

The seasoned politician also made headlines in the August election after Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga picked her as running mate.

In her acceptance to the position, Karua said that it was time for women to shine politically.

“I am deeply honored by the decision to nominate me as the deputy president of the coalition. I am aware of the responsibility and this nomination is a collective honour that cannot be left for me alone to savor. It is a personal journey but also a national journey,” she said.

She added; “We are going to do more in the area of social-economic rights. Together, we can finally bring to life the dreams deferred.” she said.

Gladys Wanga

Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga made history by being elected the first female governor from Nyanza.

This was after she emerged the winner in a tightly-contested gubernatorial race that initially had 10 aspirants before the number was reduced to three after other politicians withdrew from the contest after a consensus meeting in March.

She was declared the winner after garnering 244,559 votes.

Her closest challenger, former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero got 154,182 votes. Mr Mark Raudi of United Democratic Alliance came third with 1,244 votes.

