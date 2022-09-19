Kenyans have to wait longer for us to deal with the tough economic times – DP Rigathi Gachagua

UDA Presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua fields questions from the panelists during Deputy Presidential candidates debate at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa on July 19, 2022. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said that it will take the new administration longer to deal with the economic crisis that is currently being witnessed in the country.

Speaking during an interview on NTV, Mr Gachagua asked Kenyans to be patient as the Kenya Kwanza government worked round the clock to ensure that the tough economic times in Kenya are dealt with.

Asked why it would take the government 90 days yet during the campaigns they had said that they would deal with the issue at hand with almost immediate effect, the Deputy President said that there was no money left at the National Treasury.

“As we talk there is no money in the Treasury and what we have been collecting since the new government assumed power has been paying salaries,” he said.

Mr Gachagua said that he had agreed with President Dr William Ruto that they focus on boosting the Agriculture sector. That is their number one priority.

He explained that the price of maize flour was still high because the government had made a step and lifted the maize subsidy which was introduced to the country under the regime of former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

His sentiments were similar to those of President Dr Ruto who on Friday said that his government will never subsidies consumable goods.

“Under my government, we are not going to subsidise consumables and we shall just focus on production to ensure that prices of such goods are stable,” said President Ruto.

In his words, the Deputy President said that they had already engaged experts who are still coming up with a long-term solution to the challenges Kenyans were facing.

Already, the former government left pending bills worth Sh8 billion yet nobody saw the maize flour prices shoot down.

“They only wanted to bring down the cost of unga so that people can vote for our opponents.”

