



Kenyans living in the diaspora will soon be able to marry at any Kenyan embassy, but not the same sex.

President William Ruto revealed this while meeting with Kenyans living in Rwanda during his two-day visit this week.

The head of state added that Attorney General Justin Muturi is working on the gazettement of Kenyan embassies worldwide as legally-recognized places of marriage.

“The Attorney General has given concurrence that he is going to gazette our embassies as a place you can get married,” he said in Kigali, Rwanda, during a meeting with Kenyans living in the country.

He said that the marriages would be within the confines of Kenyan law, meaning same-sex marriages would not be officiated regardless of whether the country of residence legally recognizes gay marriages.

In February, the Supreme Court ruled that the constitution barred discrimination based on sexual orientation has sparked weeks of hysterical breast-beating across the country, with many fearful that it could open Pandora’s closet and precipitate the end of civilization as we know it.

In 2020, a Nakuru man tied the knot to his American mathematics professor in a trend where Kenyan men marry other men in countries whose laws allow it.

Soon after the event, the two were seen at the Square’s gardens kissing and fondling in public as friends and family members cheered.

However, Kenya’s respected marriage and family counselor immediately criticised the wedding.

Pastor Philip Kitoto, of the International Christian Centre, Nairobi, said: “Culturally and biblically, marriage and sexual relations between people of the same sex is a sin.”

“The Bible is clear that God created us in his image; He created us male and female. Therefore, in the Book of Leviticus 18:22 He warns men: ‘Do not have sex relations with a man as one does with a woman’. God calls this an abomination.”

According to Section 58 of the Marriage Act, 2014, the Act, allows a Kenyan who has solemnized their marriage outside Kenya to apply to the Registrar for the registration of that marriage.

