Kenyans laud Museveni advice on eating Cassava instead of bread

By Freya Wanjiku May 3rd, 2022 2 min read

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have lauded Uganda President Yoweri Museveni’s call to Ugandans to costly forego bread and instead eat mwogo (cassava).

In his speech during the Labour Day celebrations in Kampala, Museveni, as he sought to justify the increase in price of commodities, said: “Africans really confuse themselves. If you’re complaining that there’s no bread or wheat, please eat mwogo. I don’t eat bread myself.”

The suggestion elicited mixed reactions on social media.

One Twitter user felt Museveni was right and urged people to avoid processed foods but rather stick to the traditional foods.

Another one countered the move saying Museveni was sabotaging the economy because of the people employed in the factories.

Another Twitter user thought the Head of State offered great nutritional advice.

Another Kenyan thought Ugandans were lucky their president knew about cassava, suggesting their own leaders would probably advice on eating cereals.

There was also another suggestion that President Museveni’s comments was a boost to cassava farmers.

Another user said cassava was more expensive than bread attributing the expense to preparing it so that one could not get poisoned.

Another user felt sorry for having leaders who wouldn’t solve food prices increase but offer alternatives.

This is the second time President Museveni has attempted to address food prices in what analysts term as a controversial manner.

In 2021, the President who’s ruled Uganda for three and a half decades, appeared on camera with a measuring scale, knife and attempted to show Ugandans how much they should feed on per meal to avoid wastage.

“I asked the kitchen staff to prepare 1kg of the maize floor from the food being distributed by the Covid-19 relief team. My intention was to understand how an individual can consume this food optimally during this period.”

“This means that for 2.6kgs of posho, about 10 days are possible. The food should not be consumed wastefully,” he said while responding to activists who had been protesting at how vulnerable families were starving owing to lack of food during the Covid-19 period.

