Kenyans laud Museveni advice on eating Cassava instead of bread





Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have lauded Uganda President Yoweri Museveni’s call to Ugandans to costly forego bread and instead eat mwogo (cassava).

In his speech during the Labour Day celebrations in Kampala, Museveni, as he sought to justify the increase in price of commodities, said: “Africans really confuse themselves. If you’re complaining that there’s no bread or wheat, please eat mwogo. I don’t eat bread myself.”

The suggestion elicited mixed reactions on social media.

One Twitter user felt Museveni was right and urged people to avoid processed foods but rather stick to the traditional foods.

Museveni is right let's avoid processed food because they have a negative effect to our body. We should stick to our tradition foods ie mwogo,nduma, viazi vitamu etc. — Silas Chogo (@SilasChogo) May 2, 2022

Another one countered the move saying Museveni was sabotaging the economy because of the people employed in the factories.

A simple bread is baked and doesn't have the imagined health effects. Take in account the people employed in the bread baking factories. He's literally sabotaging his economy. — George Bush (@Georgedaktari) May 2, 2022

Another Twitter user thought the Head of State offered great nutritional advice.

A great nutritional advice from President Museveni to Ugandans. The white bread we love to eat is highly processed and detrimental to blood sugar regulation. Let's eat Mwogo here in Kenya instead of white bread ,for better health of the citizens. — Dr.Dennis Adison Ouma. (@DrDennisOuma) May 2, 2022

Another Kenyan thought Ugandans were lucky their president knew about cassava, suggesting their own leaders would probably advice on eating cereals.

Afadhali Museveni anajua miogo, huyu wetu atatuambia tutumie Weetabix ama cerelac — John Chama_🇰🇪 (@JohnChama_ke) May 2, 2022

There was also another suggestion that President Museveni’s comments was a boost to cassava farmers.

What about the farmers that grow cassava which is in excess! We don't grow wheat here! — Roman2121 (@Roman21215) May 2, 2022

Another user said cassava was more expensive than bread attributing the expense to preparing it so that one could not get poisoned.

Cassava is more expensive, buying it, preparing so that you don’t get poisoned and finally cooking it, Africans we are special 😂😂😂 — Akinyi Abong’o (@Akinyi19Abongo) May 2, 2022

Another user felt sorry for having leaders who wouldn’t solve food prices increase but offer alternatives.

This are leaders who re elect themselves cant even solve an issue of food increases but giving alternatives surely africa lets wake up @ntvuganda and all ugandans friends… — babai⚡ (@brianki41693734) May 2, 2022

This is the second time President Museveni has attempted to address food prices in what analysts term as a controversial manner.

In 2021, the President who’s ruled Uganda for three and a half decades, appeared on camera with a measuring scale, knife and attempted to show Ugandans how much they should feed on per meal to avoid wastage.

“I asked the kitchen staff to prepare 1kg of the maize floor from the food being distributed by the Covid-19 relief team. My intention was to understand how an individual can consume this food optimally during this period.”

“This means that for 2.6kgs of posho, about 10 days are possible. The food should not be consumed wastefully,” he said while responding to activists who had been protesting at how vulnerable families were starving owing to lack of food during the Covid-19 period.