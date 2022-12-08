Kenyans love Afro Beats more that local music – Google Trends





It seems the #PlayKeMusic did not convince enough Kenyan fans to stick to local music and be loyal to it.

According to the 2022 data on how Kenyans consumed music based on the Google searches they made, Afro Beats artistes topped the list.

The top 10 searched lyrics were all Afrobeats songs, save for one local and rather patriotic song, Peter Kigia’s Tushangilie Kenya (Let’s Celebrate Kenya).

Coming second behind Nigerian singer Ayra Starr’s Rush, Tushangilie Kenya’s interest spiked between August 21 and 27, which is two weeks after Kenyans went to the ballot and a week after William Ruto was declared president.

Google said Kenyans were looking for ‘Tushangilie Kenya lyrics pdf’, ‘patriotic songs’, ‘Tushangilie Kenya taifa letu tukufu lyrics’ and ‘Mungu baba twaomba lyrics’.

It is important to note that the songs all have very popular and viral TikTok dance challenges

Here are the most Googled lyrics by Kenyans in 2022:

Rush Lyrics Tushangilie Kenya Lyrics Sugarcane Remix Lyrics Girlfriend Lyrics Calm Down Lyrics Finesse Lyrics Overdose Lyrics Cough By Kizz Daniel Lyrics For My Hand Lyrics Love Nwantiti Lyrics

However, Kenyans also consumed news online and some of the popular personalities that they search for are listed below.

All the personalities on the list are politicians except for Africa’s fastest man, Ferdinand Omanyala.

Here are Kenya’s top 10 trending local personalities in 2022:

Rigathi Gachagua Martha Karua George Wajackoyah Johnson Sakaja Kalonzo Musyoka Ezekiel Machogu Juliana Cherera Wafula Chebukati Sabina Chege Ferdinand Omanyala

