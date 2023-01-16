Kenyans love being bribed – EACC Report

A stash of cash as bribes from motorists recovered from traffic police during a past incident. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Most Kenyans prefer taking bribes, making it the most common form of corruption in Kenya, a new report by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) now states.

The report, released on Monday, January 16, 2023, further revealed that out of 5,048 reports made on corruption, 1916 were considered relevant to the commission’s mandate, and investigations were launched.

The number which was put under investigation represented 38 percent of reports received.

Taking bribes was ranked as position one and had a 33 percent representation, while embezzlement and misappropriation of public funds were at position two and were at 18 percent.

At position three, unethical conduct was at 13 percent, and position four was the fraudulent acquisition and disposal of public property.

Position five was taken by abuse of office which was at eight percent, while position five, again, was public procurement irregularities at eight percent.

Unexplained wealth (five percent) was at position six while at 3 percent, conflict of interest and others were at position seven.

The current status of investigations clearly shows that 457 cases “were under investigations for corruption, economic crimes, bribery and unethical conduct.”

Some of the institutions that are being investigated include; the Tourism fund, the Geothermal Development Company (GDC), the Ministry of Health, the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) and the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC).

Others are; Nairobi County, Wajir County, the Ministry of Lands, the National Lands Commission (NLC) and the National Museum of Kenya.

EACC also managed to complete 33 asset tracing inquiries in respect of illegally acquired and unexplained assets.

“The total estimated value of the assets traced was Sh11.2 billion,” EACC said in the statement.

Some of the money that was recovered include; Sh2.5 billion from the Ministry of Health, Sh1.9 billion from the County Government of Kiambu and Sh1.1 from the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA).

