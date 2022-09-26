Kenyans on TikTok excited after Japanese animation series features Nairobi, Kenyan cuisine – Video





Jujustu Kaisen, a popular Japanese animation series that is making waves around the world, features Kenyan architecture and food.

According to IMDb, the series is about Yuta Okkotsu, a high schooler who gains control of an extremely powerful cursed spirit.

He gets enrolled in the Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School by Jujutsu Sorcerers to help him control his power and keep an eye on him.

One keen Kenyan anime fan took to TikTok to celebrate after she noticed the animation featured Nairobi’s Central Business District architecture and skyline, as well as the local delicacy known as rolex- eggs rolled in chapati.

The anime series also features the use of Royco as a seasoning in one of the scenes.

“Never in my life have I ever been so proud to be a Kenyan that watches anime. If you’ve not watched Jujutsu Kaisen Movie 0, just leave because I’m dropping spoilers.” Said Kawaii Neko Chan on TikTok.

She further went on to point out the Kenyatta International Convention Center, the Cooperative Bank tower, the Times Tower and all the shorter buildings in between the three city icons.

“That is an accurate representation of Nairobi’s architecture. Na bado. And then, they’re eating chapo beef (rolled into the style of a rolex as is done with chapo mayai). This is where I lost it.

And then you guys, he mentioned Royco (the character in the movie said his street food is delicious because he uses Royco, a popular seasoning in Kenya).

This guy just said Royco. You guys don’t have any idea how excited I was,” Kawaii celebrated in her Tik Tok video.

Watch the video below.

Her excitement was matched in her comments section as can be seen below:

“Accurate representation really matters and that made me so happy. Kitu imebaki ni M-Pesa shop na Archives,” Mutz.tt wrote.

“I watched this in London. I stood up in the cinema and looked behind me to see if anyone had clocked the Royco. Sadly not,” added another user.

“Represented us better than these travel TikTokers,” added thee211.

Apparently, one of the main characters in the Movie was shown coming to Nairobi and hanging around Tuskys and walking along the streets of Nairobi, further exciting anime fans.

“I lost it when I saw a customized mat. Matatu culture represented,” added Sammy when he noted a public vehicle with the mandatory yellow strip line across the side.

“Aki I’ve watched the movie. I just loved the scene and how it was given a good time nabado wanshoo machapo,” said another user.

