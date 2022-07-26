Kenyans online applaud Agano Party candidate’s solo performance

Agano Party candidate David Mwaure Waihiga during presidential debates at Catholic University of Eastern Africa in Nairobi on July 26, 2022. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Agano Party candidate David Mwaure Waihiga during presidential debates at Catholic University of Eastern Africa in Nairobi on July 26, 2022. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT





Agano Party presidential candidate David Mwaure Waihiga appears to have won the admiration of Kenyans online following his solo performance during the presidential debate on Tuesday evening at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa.

Mr Mwaure was left as the solo participant in the second tier debate after Roots Party candidate Prof George Wajackoyah skipped the debate.

Prof Wajackoyah, who was meant to debate with Mr Mwaure, arrived at the venue but said he would only participate in the debate if he was allowed to share the same platform with Deputy President William Ruto (Kenya Kwanza Alliance) and Raila Odinga of the Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition.

In his submissions Mr Mwaure referred to himself as the better option for the office of the president. Mr Mwaure criticised Dr Ruto and Mr Odinga for promising changes if elected as president, yet they have been in the government.

He also faulted President Uhuru Kenyatta’s for the not less than 20 scandals that have taken place in his administration. He further hit out at Prof Wajackoya, saying that he has been benefiting from the government.

On his plans for reducing the high cost of living Mr Mwaure promised to reduce tax payment by 50 per cent. In addition to this he also promised to reduce unemployment by injecting funds into devolved governments.

All these and Mr Mwaure’s calm composure during the entire debate seem to have wowed a section of Kenyans. Below are some of their reactions:

“Gud to listen to Agano Party leader Wahiga Mwaure articulate abt what his Presidential entails especially fight corruption,” @Wanjiros said.

“Thumbs up to the Bishop. He did well, first by not missing to attend, and articulating issues the best way he could,” @tuweinetui tweeted.

“On average David Mwaure is better than Wajackoyah,” @kafangi wrote.

“Hon Mwaura performed excellent,” @geffmomanyi said.