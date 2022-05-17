Kenyans plead with Martha Karua to unblock them on Twitter





A section of Kenyans have pleaded with Martha Karua to unblock them on Twitter.

This is after the seasoned politician was nominated by Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga as his running mate ahead of the August 2022 polls.

Karua was nominated on Monday in a colourful event in Nairobi attended by thousands of jubilant supporters.

The former Gichugu lawmaker and Justice minister however appears to have rubbed a number of Kenyans the wrong way on social media.

It is not clear what led to Karua blocking them on the social media app.

Here is what they had to say:

One promised to vote for Karua if she unblocked her.

Guys tell @MarthaKarua to unblock me please. Its been 10 years. 😂 Niko na kura moja. #Rarua — Cherotich Tanui (@tichophil) May 16, 2022

Another one questioned how she would vote for Karua if blocked.

Sasa how will I vote for you if I am blocked @marthakarua unblock me please — Roscoe Hamilton (@tabbynn) May 16, 2022

Another one suggested to Karua to unblock her since they had work to do.

Someone tell @marthakarua to unblock me. We have work to do. — Niko tu. Nothing to write home about (@maumauveteran) May 16, 2022

Another one demanded Karua to be unblock him.

Martha Karua needs to unblock me here on twitter. #RailasRunningMate — Emmanuel Michira (@Anuelmich) May 16, 2022

Another one suggested it’s been almost a decade since he was blocked and his appeal to Karua to unblock him still stood.

Today is the 9 year anniversary since Martha Karua blocked me. My appeal for her to unblock me still stands. — Ohta Ryota (@Ohta_Ryota) August 9, 2021

Another one claimed Karua blocked him some months ago after he suggested that she would deputize Raila Odinga.

Now that Martha Karua blocked me some months ago for suggesting that she's the best candidate to deputise @RailaOdinga I feel that she owes me one. @NjeruCyro tag the Iron lady to unblock me tupige siasa 😂 https://t.co/4946I5cRGI — Pat (@Pat_Albert_) May 16, 2022

Another one requested Karua to unblock him saying now they are on the same team.

Martha Karua, the prospective DP should now unblock me. We are on the same side now ma’am! pic.twitter.com/4bSRUHHvhn — David Jesse (@davidjesse_) April 19, 2022

Another one asked a friend to talk to Karua and unblock him arguing the rest they’d discuss over coffee.

@lillian_owinga sweetheart you know where to touch on a fellow woman. Please come between me and @MarthaKarua and ask her to unblock me now that we are all in Azimio. The rest we can discuss over coffee. — Abdallah Qassim Jr. (@abdallahsasah) March 28, 2022

Karua and Odinga will rival the ticket involving Deputy President William Ruto and Rigathi Gachagua in the polls.

If Odinga wins the presidential election, Karua will be the first female Deputy President in Kenya since independence.