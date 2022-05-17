Join our Telegram Channel
Telegram

Nairobi News

GeneralMust ReadNewsWhat's Hot

Kenyans plead with Martha Karua to unblock them on Twitter

By Wangu Kanuri May 17th, 2022 2 min read

A section of Kenyans have pleaded with Martha Karua to unblock them on Twitter.

This is after the seasoned politician was nominated by Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga as his running mate ahead of the August 2022 polls.

Related Stories

Karua was nominated on Monday in a colourful event in Nairobi attended by thousands of jubilant supporters.

The former Gichugu lawmaker and Justice minister however appears to have rubbed a number of Kenyans the wrong way on social media.

It is not clear what led to Karua blocking them on the social media app.

Here is what they had to say:

One promised to vote for Karua if she unblocked her.

Another one questioned how she would vote for Karua if blocked.

Another one suggested to Karua to unblock her since they had work to do.

Another one demanded Karua to be unblock him.

Another one suggested it’s been almost a decade since he was blocked and his appeal to Karua to unblock him still stood.

Another one claimed Karua blocked him some months ago after he suggested that she would deputize Raila Odinga.

Another one requested Karua to unblock him saying now they are on the same team.

Another one asked a friend to talk to Karua and unblock him arguing the rest they’d discuss over coffee.

Karua and Odinga will rival the ticket involving Deputy President William Ruto and Rigathi Gachagua in the polls.

If Odinga wins the presidential election, Karua will be the first female Deputy President in Kenya since independence.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Banned Shisha smoking makes comeback in Eldoret