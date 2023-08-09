Kenyans politicians who’ve struggled to express themselves in English





In the world of politics, effective communication is a crucial skill that enables leaders to connect with constituents and convey their policies and vision.

However, a significant challenge arises when politicians struggle to express themselves fluently in English, which is often the global language of diplomacy and international relations. This language barrier has made some of them a laughingstock in the eyes of their listeners.

Here are some Kenyan politicians who have struggled to express themselves in English;

Stanley Karanja

During a Senate session, the Naivasha East Member of the County Assembly (MCA) encountered a momentary lapse in his English expression, prompting some murmurs within the chamber. His fellow politicians quickly came to his aid, offering assistance.

The MCA’s remarks were delivered with noticeable hesitations, “In the face of the camera and because they are here, they have seen like Jesus Christ now they are touching because I have submitted the papers. Now can now they… oh no can now they… can they now act on humanitarian grounds not to kill devolution.”

Oscar Sudi

Last year, the Kapseret MP found himself at the center of mockery due to his difficulties in reciting his oath. The youthful legislator, adorned in a blue suit and a yellow tie, faced challenges while attempting to read the brief oath, leading to noticeable stammering.

During this brief moment, there was an instance where the Clerk of the National Assembly stepped in to assist him. Towards the conclusion of the oath, Sudi’s pronunciation of the word “Parliament” took an unexpected turn, sounding more like “marliament.”

Milka Muthoni

The nominated MCA from Nyandarua was captured in a video struggling to communicate effectively in proper English during a county meeting.

During the county’s plenary session, Muthoni grappled with expressing her thoughts in the Queen’s language within the allocated five-minute timeframe.

She shared, “I say thank you Mr Speaker Sir because you protect me in the whole country. I say thanks so much. I thanks the committee of house business to did a good job and also I support the appointment of Emmah Kibiru because she comes from my ward and the people of North Kinangop ward are very humbled because of nominations of Emmah. I thanks my area MCA Wambugu King’ori to give Emmah Kibiru blessings. I say thank you so much.”

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Uhuru’s ex-bouncer Bill Arocho’s message to angry Azimio supporters

KBL unveils Smirnoff ‘We Do We’ campaign in Eldoret