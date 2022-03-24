Join our Telegram Channel
Telegram

Nairobi News

ChillaxGeneralHustleMust ReadNewsWhat's Hot

Kenyans propose Akothee, Bien, Frankie for Netflix show

By Sylvania Ambani March 24th, 2022 2 min read

After a successful premiere of its first African reality show dubbed Young, Famous and African Netflix appears to have bowed to to pressure from Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) to include a Kenyan cast in the show.

Thus, Netflix Kenya has asked netizens on social media to share recommendations as to whom they would like to debut in the show.

Related Stories

“Which young and famous Kenyan would you add to this mix?” Netflix Kenya asked on Twitter.

Some of the names KOT already had in mind include singer Akothee who appeared to be the popular choice, Frank Just gym it, Bien Aime Barasa among others.

Akothee is a renowned singer and self proclaimed president of the single mothers association.

Bien is also a renowned singer while Frankie is a content creator.

Young, Famous and African premiered on Netflix South Africa on March 18. The show stars Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz, Ugandan businesswoman Zari Hassan, currently based in South Africa.

South African actress, TV host and singer Khanyi Mbau, Nigerian fashion designer Jeremiah Ogbodo, popularly known as Swanky Jerry, South African TV personality Andile Ncube, and Nigerian model, actress and presenter Annie Macaulay-Idibia.

The show became number one trending after its debut with Zari Hassan coming out as the most popular actor to fans of the show.

 

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Pastor Ng’ang’a: Only foolish people call me...