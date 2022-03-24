Kenyans propose Akothee, Bien, Frankie for Netflix show

Frankie Just Gym It with his children. PHOTO | COURTESY

After a successful premiere of its first African reality show dubbed Young, Famous and African Netflix appears to have bowed to to pressure from Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) to include a Kenyan cast in the show.

Thus, Netflix Kenya has asked netizens on social media to share recommendations as to whom they would like to debut in the show.

“Which young and famous Kenyan would you add to this mix?” Netflix Kenya asked on Twitter.

Some of the names KOT already had in mind include singer Akothee who appeared to be the popular choice, Frank Just gym it, Bien Aime Barasa among others.

Akothee is a renowned singer and self proclaimed president of the single mothers association.

Bien is also a renowned singer while Frankie is a content creator.

Frank justgymit that guy know is another diamond — kelly (@kellymartinke) March 22, 2022

@Sanaipei_Tande or Akothee (cz of drama) men do Bien of sauti sol or Nyashinski — Lilian Tanui. (@Lillian_Tanui) March 22, 2022

@AkotheeKenya she will bring down the whole gang! She is sure of herself. — Bollen Okoth (@Nyarkadina) March 23, 2022

Huddah manroe fits perfectly, classic,exposed, focused and all other additives you are looking for. — wkisilu (@winrose_mutindi) March 23, 2022

Akothee is the only one with private jet type of rich money 💰 — Jacy Sherrie (@NderituJacque) March 23, 2022

Ofcourse @KHALIGRAPH aka Papa Jones. He is international FYI and for women @BettyMKyallo would represent us well. She has been through it for sure and she still emerges so strong. — AbbieZuena (@abbiezuena) March 23, 2022

Young, Famous and African premiered on Netflix South Africa on March 18. The show stars Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz, Ugandan businesswoman Zari Hassan, currently based in South Africa.

South African actress, TV host and singer Khanyi Mbau, Nigerian fashion designer Jeremiah Ogbodo, popularly known as Swanky Jerry, South African TV personality Andile Ncube, and Nigerian model, actress and presenter Annie Macaulay-Idibia.

The show became number one trending after its debut with Zari Hassan coming out as the most popular actor to fans of the show.