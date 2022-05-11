Kenyans, Uganda fight on Twitter over electricity, Rihanna

President Uhuru Kenyatta receives his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Kaguta Museveni at the Moi International Airport in Mombasa. PHOTO | PSCU

Kenyans and Ugandans are engaged in friendly fire on Twitter in response to a report suggesting only 29% of Ugandans have access to electricity.

Twitter users from the two countries also took time to discuss reports that singer Rihanna had chosen to invest her make-up business in Kenya while leaving out Uganda.

The electricity report, shared by a prominent Kenyan blogger also indicated that 85% of Kenyans had access to the same service, leading to the economic scuffle.

It led Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) to respond sarcastically to Ugandans who also appeared ready for a fact.

One Ugandan felt the statistics were a lie since Uganda supplies electricity to Kenya and Tanzania.

These stats are false ..how can we have 29% access we sell supply electricity to kenya and tanzania — ssebo himuselefu!! 🇺🇬 (@okoleki) May 11, 2022

Another one responded that even though they sell electricity to us it has not yet penetrated enough to all its population.

Data doesn't lie…they can sell to us but not penetrated enough to all its population — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) May 11, 2022

Another one felt that KOT are demeaning themselves for arguing with people whose memes were written in Luganda.

I can't believe we are arguing with people who have their memes written in Luganda for their understandment🤣🤣😭 — Mohaas10Messi (@Mohaas10Messi) May 11, 2022

Another Ugandan user countered with was there anything wrong with Luganda.

Anything wrong with luganda? — ssebo himuselefu!! 🇺🇬 (@okoleki) May 11, 2022

Another Ugandan conquered with the statistic saying in her mom’s village in Uganda, it was darkness.

Literally true. In my mums village in Uganda, nothing but darkness 😂😂 https://t.co/vcegPr0PPl — Bethwell Odhiambo🇰🇪🇺🇬 (@illest_dra) May 11, 2022

Another Ugandan felt the reason it was in darkness and Kenya in light is because it was the power landlord and they choose when Kenya can have power or no.

Fat body with little wisdom 🚮🚮🚮🚮 the reasons u are in darkness is bcoz Uganda 🇺🇬 is your power landlord 😂😂😂 we choose wen u should have it or not …. https://t.co/1uIHHkPl8E — 2022 Good Problems (@Problems2022) May 11, 2022

Another one felt that Uganda would be lagging behind but it was peaceful as compared to Kenya.

Uganda could be lagging behind but it's Citizen are more at peace than Kenya, that is very important. A Samburu or Turkana in their native homes are more at peace than one in Nairobi. https://t.co/xTAtNqAZPi — Twiga jicho refu (@DanielC09279102) May 11, 2022

Despite being neighbours, the relationship between the two East African countries has been dogged by political tensions.

The political strains recently surfaced amid reports William Ruto was politically close to Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni for comfort as compared to President Uhuru Kenyatta who’s backing Raila Odinga to succeed him.

Uganda has in the recent past also accused Kenya of barring its sugar, milk and poultry products from the market.

Kenya also sulked when Uganda decided to build a pipeline to export its millions of crude oil through Tanzania’s Tanga Port, instead of the Mombasa and Lamu ports which are closer.