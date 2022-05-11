Join our Telegram Channel
Kenyans, Uganda fight on Twitter over electricity, Rihanna

By Wangu Kanuri May 11th, 2022 2 min read

Kenyans and Ugandans are engaged in friendly fire on Twitter in response to a report suggesting only 29% of Ugandans have access to electricity.

Twitter users from the two countries also took time to discuss reports that singer Rihanna had chosen to invest her make-up business in Kenya while leaving out Uganda.

The electricity report, shared by a prominent Kenyan blogger also indicated that 85% of Kenyans had access to the same service, leading to the economic scuffle.

It led Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) to respond sarcastically to Ugandans who also appeared ready for a fact.

One Ugandan felt the statistics were a lie since Uganda supplies electricity to Kenya and Tanzania.

Another one responded that even though they sell electricity to us it has not yet penetrated enough to all its population.

Another one felt that KOT are demeaning themselves for arguing with people whose memes were written in Luganda.

Another Ugandan user countered with was there anything wrong with Luganda.

Another Ugandan conquered with the statistic saying in her mom’s village in Uganda, it was darkness.

Another Ugandan felt the reason it was in darkness and Kenya in light is because it was the power landlord and they choose when Kenya can have power or no.

Another one felt that Uganda would be lagging behind but it was peaceful as compared to Kenya.

Despite being neighbours, the relationship between the two East African countries has been dogged by political tensions.

The political strains recently surfaced amid reports William Ruto was politically close to Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni for comfort as compared to President Uhuru Kenyatta who’s backing Raila Odinga to succeed him.

Uganda has in the recent past also accused Kenya of barring its sugar, milk and poultry products from the market.

Kenya also sulked when Uganda decided to build a pipeline to export its millions of crude oil through Tanzania’s Tanga Port, instead of the Mombasa and Lamu ports which are closer.

 

 

 

