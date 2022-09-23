Kenyans ungovernable after Amber Ray is spotted with Betty Kyallo’s ex





Instagram influencer Amber Ray, born Faith Makau, has been around the block and back when it comes to dating men.

Whether entering into affairs with married men or serial dating, she is doing it all. And she is unapologetic about it.

The latest hullaballoo, however, was when she was spotted with lawyer Nick Ndeda, the ex-to media personality and former TV queen Betty Kyallo, at a hangout.

“I choose kindness because I know how hard it is to come by. I choose people who rise from the abyss with a smile because their polarity is inspiring. CC Nick Ndeda,” Amber captioned their photo on Instagram on September 22.

Also read: Exclusive: ‘The experience is magical,’ Lillian Ng’ang’a opens up about motherhood

Both Amber and Ndeda have been subject to a highly publicized scandal over their relationships with past significant others. Nick was dragged after he and Betty broke up on a sour note.

It was alleged that they got into drama at a vacation spot in Nakuru County and Nick left Betty behind as he returned home alone.

Hence, Amber’s ‘rise from the abyss’ phrase in the caption.

Also read: Exclusive: Jacque Maribe responds to claims of being on suicide watch, heavy drinking

Taking to her comment section beneath the photo, a section of Kenyans were an ungovernable lot as can be seen below:

“Enyewe ukiona mkamba, you must keep on revisiting,” wrote Dianah Dee.

“Amber kama Amber, kupumzika ni kaburini,” wrote Mghoi1963.

“Amber hii kizungu ni yako kweli?” wrote Kemunto922.

“Kwani Betty Kyallo anasemaje?” asked Mariah Ke.

“Injili inendelee vile inafaa,” added Fiona Njeri.

“You look good together, just saying,” said Kaylicesherry.

“Nairobi yule anakupea ananiletea…ogopa sana mama,” wrote Brenda Schaads.

“Betty Kyallo come and see Amber stole your husband lol,” said Agyopiyo3.

“Wakamba mnajuana, apa najua mmeongea na Betty akikushow vile Nick ni predator ikifika hii mechi…umeenda kuconfirm sasa,” said Kongii Master.

What’s even more curious is that Jimal Marlow alias Roho Safi, Amber’s ex with whom they had an illicit affair, liked the photo, unliked it then liked it again.

It appears he is back to following Amber on Instagram after their scandalous end.

Also read:

Exclusive: Is Akothee’s sister dating IEBC lawyer? She responds

Exclusive: Singer Bahati speaks on Diana Marua’s health following eerie Instagram post

Shaffie Weru: Accident? What accident? I was just ‘helping out’

Otile Brown, Churchill the top YouTube earners in Kenya

Five times Stella Nyanzi has courted controversy